Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Top 5 Most Popular Sports in India

By Marela Bush
chartattack.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDifferent types of sports are popular in different places in the world, but every country has that one sport that they are truly passionate about. India is home to many different types of sports and very talented sportsmen and atheletes, but it goes without saying that everyone knows that cricket is the most popular sport in the country by far. However, besides cricket, there are several other popular sports played in India which are followed by millions in the country. In this article we’ll show you what the five most popular sports in India are.

www.chartattack.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Sachin Tendulkar
Person
Sunil Chhetri
Person
Saina Nehwal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Indian Cricket#Cricket Field#Cricket In India#Indians#The Indian Premier League#Ipl#Football Football#Bengaluru Fc#P V Sindhu#The Pro Kabaddi League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
India
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Release Models Will ‘Remain Disrupted and Irreversible,’ Says Amazon India Chief, as ‘Shershaah’ Breaks Viewing Records (EXCLUSIVE)

India is slowly emerging from the pandemic and cinemas have reopened, but the release model will remain disrupted, says Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, at Amazon Prime Video India. Amazon has just had a massive success with war film “Shershaah,” starring Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Shiv Panditt. Written by Sandeep Shrivastava (“Aarya”) and directed by Vishnuvardhan (“Yatchan”), the film is based on the true story of the Indian army’s Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred during the Kargil war of 1999. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi’s Kaash Entertainment, the patriotic film...
Sportsneworleanssun.com

T20 WC: Eyes on Sundar as Indian selectors pick squad

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): The All-India Senior Selection Committee is all set to convene on Wednesday to pick India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup and all eyes will be on whether the selectors and team management decide to back currently injured Washington Sundar to get fit in time for the showpiece event.
Worldraleighnews.net

Eng vs Ind: That hundred was special, says Rohit Sharma

London [UK], September 6 (ANI): Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who was adjudged as man of the match after notching up his maiden century in the away Tests, was elated to contribute to the team's emphatic 157-run win over England in the fourth Test here at the Kennington Oval on Monday.
Celebritiesbuffalonynews.net

Shikhar Dhawan, Ayesha Mukherjee part ways

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee have parted ways after eight years of marriage. Sources in the know of developments confirmed the news to ANI. Dhawan was last seen on-field leading the young Indian team during the Sri Lanka tour in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy