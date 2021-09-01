Joel Embiid slams report that Sixers were forced to pick between him and Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons is as good as gone — but Joel Embiid isn't going anywhere. Let's be very clear about that last part. In fact, Embiid was never going anywhere even after another disappointing season for the Sixers. He's the team's best player, one of the best in the entire NBA, and is a one-of-a-kind talent who has made Philly his home and become as beloved as nearly any player in recent memory.www.phillyvoice.com
