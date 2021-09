NICE’s Enlighten AI recognized for predictive and behavioral AI insights that deliver competitive and measurable real-world results. NICE announced that Enlighten AI was named the winner in the “Best Use of Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics” category of Computing magazine’s AI & Machine Learning Awards. Enlighten AI was also recognized by KMWorld and NICE was added to the KMWorld AI 50 – a list of the top companies that are helping organizations win in an increasingly competitive marketplace. These awards further validate the unrivaled ability of Enlighten AI to help businesses deliver exceptional customer experiences and drive positive business outcomes.