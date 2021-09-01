Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

A $5.6 Billion Global Opportunity For Bio-based Succinic Acid By 2026 - New Research From StrategyR

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Bio-based Succinic Acid - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 1824 Companies: 38 - Players covered include Anqing He Xing Chemical Corporation Ltd.; BASF Corporation; BioAmber, Inc.; Corbion NV; DowDuPont, Inc.; Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals Ltd.; Koninklijke DSM NV; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Myriant Corporation; Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.; PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited; Reverdia; Roquette; Shandong Lixing Chemical Co., Ltd; Succinity GmbH and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (1,4-Butanediol (BDO), Polyester Polyols, Plasticizers, PBS/PBST, Alkyd Resins, Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass ™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Bio-based Succinic Acid Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bio-based Succinic Acid estimated at US$728 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 39.8% over the analysis period. 1,4-Butanediol (BDO), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 39.3% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyester Polyols segment is readjusted to a revised 40.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $327.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $915.8 Million by 2026The Bio-based Succinic Acid market in the U.S. is estimated at US$327.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$915.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 37.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 36% and 33.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.1% CAGR.

Plasticizers Segment to Reach US$348.8 Million by the year 2026In the global Plasticizers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 41.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$33.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$381.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass PlatformOur MarketGlass ™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.comEmail: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-5-6-billion-global-opportunity-for-bio-based-succinic-acid-by-2026---new-research-from-strategyr-301367483.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Succinic Acid#Market Research#Basf Corporation#Gia#Basf Corporation#Bioamber Inc#Corbion Nv#Dowdupont Inc#Koninklijke Dsm Nv#Mitsui Chemicals Inc#Myriant Corporation#Reverdia#Succinity Gmbh#Polyester Polyols#Pbst#Marketglass#Cagr#Plasticizers Segment#Create
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
China
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

New Study From StrategyR Highlights A $1.7 Billion Global Market For Biometric Sensors By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Biometric Sensors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace. FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 1157 Companies: 11 - Players covered include 3M Company; Crossmatch Technologies; Fulcrum Biometrics LLC; Idex Asa; Infineon Technologies AG; NEC Corporation; Precise Biometrics AB; Safran; Suprema, Inc.; ZKTeco USA and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (Voice Scan, Finger Scan, Facial Scan, Iris Scan, Vein Scan, Other Applications); End-Use (Defense, Hospital, Commercial Centers, BFSI, Other End-Uses); Product Type (Capacitive Sensors, Optical Sensors, Thermal Sensors, Other Sensors) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World. Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry ABSTRACT-
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

New Analysis From Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth For Cleanroom Technology, With The Market To Reach $4.7 Billion Worldwide By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cleanroom Technology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

With Market Size Valued At $1.1 Billion By 2026, It`s A Healthy Outlook For The Global Cardiovascular Information Systems Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cardiovascular Information Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Herald

Healthcare Distribution Market Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2028

The global healthcare distribution market size is expected to reach USD 1,384.59 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing healthcare burden of chronic diseases among the growing geriatric population. Governments in developing countries are increasingly focusing on promoting healthcare utilization as a vital policy to enhance health outcomes and meet international obligations to make health services broadly accessible. Advancements in research have resulted in development of next-generation and innovative and high-value or specialty medicines that are utilized to treat complex or rare chronic conditions.
MarketsRebel Yell

Electrical Isolators Market Research Insights with Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

Electrical Isolators market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, market scope, market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. An electrical isolator is a material in which electric current...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Global Industry Analysts Predicts The World Cloud-based Payroll Software Market To Reach $10.7 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud-based Payroll Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Shipping Logistics Market Is Booming Worldwide | BDP, CEVA Logistics, Damco

The latest launched report on Worldwide Shipping Logistics Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Worldwide Shipping Logistics. Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these volatile scenarios considering companies such as Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel, DSV, C.H.Robinson, Rhenus, Agility, Allcargo Logistics, APL Logistics, DB Schenker, BDP International, CEVA Logistics, Damco, Expeditors, FedEx Supply Chain, Gati, Hitachi Transport System, Hub Group, Hyundai Glovis, Imperial Logistics, J.B.Hunt, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, Menlo Worldwide Logistics, Mitsubishi Logistics, NFI, Nippon Express, Panalpina, Ryder, Sankyu & UPS.
IndustryMedagadget.com

Virus Filtration Market: New Product Launches to Boost Market Growth

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Virus Filtration Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global virus filtration market was valued at US$ 1,238.3 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated expand at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in the number of biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in emerging economies in regions such as Asia Pacific is expected to drive the global market. Moreover, rise in investments in R&D by public and private sectors is projected to augment the global market between 2018 and 2026.
Industrycuereport.com

Anti-Jamming Market Research Report, Growth Forecast 2025

The Anti-Jamming Market report upholds the future market predictions related to Anti-Jamming market size, revenue, production, Consumption, gross margin and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the prominent Anti-Jamming market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview. While emphasizing the key driving factors for Anti-Jamming market, the report also offers a full study of the future trends and developments of the market.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Tinnitus Medical Devices Market Size and Market Growth by 2026

DelveInsight's Tinnitus Medical Devices Market Report, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026' report deliver an in-depth understanding of Trocars and Access Devices and the historical and forecasted Trocars and Access Devices market trends in the US, EU5 (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. Some of...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Massage Guns Market Size with Covid-19 Pandemic Analysis, Technology, Growth Rate, New Trend Analysis Forecast To 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Massage Guns Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
Marketscuereport.com

Artificial Intelligence Market awareness: Industry Analysis, Trend, Growth, Opportunity, Forecast 2021-2026

Market Study Report has recently added a report on Artificial Intelligence Market which provides a succinct analysis of the market size, revenue forecast, and the regional landscape of this industry. The report also highlights the major challenges and current growth strategies adopted by the prominent companies that are a part of the dynamic competitive spectrum of this business sphere.
Aerospace & Defensebostonnews.net

Aerospace Market to Remain Competitive | Major Giants Continuously Expanding Market

The Latest Released Worldwide Aerospace market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Aerospace market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Aerospace market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Safran Group, BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, GE Aviation & United Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Raytheon, Reutech Radar Systems, The Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Stokvis Tapes & Airbus.
MarketsRebel Yell

Wood Chippers Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2028 | Terex , Morbark , Bandit Industries Inc.

Wood Chippers Market,2021 and Forecast 2029: Revenue, Size & Growth. Global Wood Chippers Market Forecast till 2029 research includes reliable economic, international, and country-level forecasts and analysis. It offers a holistic view of the competitive market and thorough analyses of the supply chain to help companies identify closely significant trends in the company practices seen in the sector. Major Companies listed in this Reports are Terex , Morbark , Bandit Industries Inc. , Vermeer Corporation , Redwood Global Limited , Changzhou Lefa Industry & Trade Co. Ltd. , Peterson , J.P. Carlton Company , Crary Industries , Patriot Products Inc..
Retailhospitalitynet.org

New opportunities with Attribute Based Models

Why should hoteliers change the way they manage room inventory? The simple answer is because they can make more revenue and increase customer satisfaction when guests are able to self-select room features that are relevant to them. By moving away from traditional room categories and taking a granular inventory approach,...
SoftwareIndustry Week

German Automakers Share Supply-Chain Data in Quest for Net Zero

With 30,000 components in a modern automobile, tracking the carbon input of a single part is no small feat. Auto manufacturers boast some of the most sophisticated and comprehensive ledgers on the planet. Their ERP systems track every penny and every bolt, marshalling myriad detail to maximize quality and income while minimizing costs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy