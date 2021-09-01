Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

CrossCountry Mortgage Honored As A NorthCoast 99 Award Winner For Fifth Straight Year

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, one of the nation's 10 largest retail mortgage lenders, for the fifth consecutive year has received the NorthCoast 99 Award, presented by ERC to the 99 leading Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent.

ERC selected CrossCountry Mortgage for the award following a rigorous analysis of local employers' top-performer attraction, development and retention in the following areas: organizational strategy, policies and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition and onboarding; employee wellbeing; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Talented professionals are attracted to CrossCountry Mortgage because our culture enables them to be themselves while doing their best work," said Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr., founder and CEO. "We provide an environment that fosters innovation and rewards excellence in serving our customers. We're truly honored to win this award for the fifth year in a row."

In addition to receiving the NorthCoast 99 Award, CrossCountry Mortgage recently was selected for the fifth straight year as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio by The Plain Dealer, Cleveland.com and Advance Ohio. From consistently being recognized as a great place to work to specializing in helping families obtain the home financing they need, CrossCountry Mortgage continues its legacy of record-setting growth driven by outstanding customer and employee satisfaction and loyalty.

To learn more about CrossCountry Mortgage products and services, visit CrossCountryMortgage.com. For career opportunities, visit CareersatCCM.com.

ABOUT CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE

CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE, LLC is a top 10 retail mortgage lender in America, founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. The company has more than 6,000 employees and licenses in all 50 states. A direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, CCM offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a recipient of several other local and national awards for sales and growth. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crosscountry-mortgage-honored-as-a-northcoast-99-award-winner-for-fifth-straight-year-301367485.html

SOURCE CrossCountry Mortgage

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
46K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Lender#Jumbo Mortgage#Fifth Year#The 99#Crosscountry Mortgage#Llc#Award#Erc#The Plain Dealer#Cleveland Com#Advance Ohio#Crosscountrymortgage Com#Freddie Mac#Fannie Mae#Ginnie Mae#Ccm#Veterans#Crosscountrymortgage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateHousing Wire

Laura Brandao to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27-28

One of the biggest challenges facing the mortgage industry is increasing homeownership in underserved communities. To discuss some of these challenges and potential solutions, HousingWire invited Laura Brandao, president and partner of American Financial Resources, to participate in the Expanding Homeownership panel at HW Annual on Sept. 27-28. The panel...
Real Estatemassachusettsnewswire.com

2021 HW Insiders award: Mortgage Coach COO Kelli Hodges honored

CORONA, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Mortgage Coach, the industry’s leading platform that enables mortgage lenders to create digital and accurate home loan options for consumers, today announced that chief operations officer (COO) Kelli Hodges has been named a 2021 HW Insiders award honoree by HousingWire. Now in its sixth year, the HW Insiders award program honors housing finance professionals who are “operational all-stars” vital to their company’s success.
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

ASB and Western National Group JV on $227M Complex

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA—ASB Real Estate Investments have acquired a 521-unit garden apartment complex here for $227 million in a joint venture partnership with Western National Group. ASB made the investment on behalf of its Allegiance Fund, a $7.4 billion core investment vehicle. The seller was Mesirow Institutional Real Estate Direct...
Cleveland, OHtri-c.edu

Tri-C Receives 15th NorthCoast 99 Award

Awards recognize organizations with HR practices that drive results. Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) has once again been recognized as one of Northeast Ohio’s top places to work, winning its 15th NorthCoast 99 award. Tri-C also won a special category award for employee engagement and talent development. This is the second...
Real Estatecalifornianewswire.com

SimpleNexus CFO and COO Kevin McKenzie honored as a HousingWire 2021 Insiders Awards winner

LEHI, Utah, Sep 01, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, announced that leading housing finance industry publication HousingWire has selected Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer Kevin McKenzie as a 2021 Insiders Awards winner.
Real EstatePosted by
Money

The 30-Year Mortgage Rate Edges Higher | September 7, 2021

The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.265% Tuesday, ticking up just 0.002 percentage points from Friday. Rates for other loan categories were mixed, with most rates moving slightly lower than last week. Any well-qualified buyer interested in a new mortgage or refinancing a current home loan should...
Politicsenr.com

ENR New England Honors the 2021 Excellence in Sustainability Award Winners

For the first time in the ENR New England Best Projects competition, a sustainability expert has selected ENR New England's 2021 Best Projects sustainability award winners. The Excellence in Sustainability winner, along with the Sustainability Award of Merit winners, will be honored as part of the Best Projects 2021 awards event on Nov. 19. For more information on the event visit: https://www.enr.com/enr-best-projects-awards/boston.
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Innovation Showcase names award winners

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Twelve Indiana startups pitched judges to win the 13th Annual Innovation Showcase held Wednesday at the NCAA Hall of Champions. The Venture Club of Indiana presented a total of $24,000 to five top winners. Indianapolis-based Ateios took home first prize and a $10,000 award. The...
Economymartechseries.com

Vivial Named “Best Content Writing Service” For Fourth Straight Year in Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World. Digital marketing leader, Vivial, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Best Content Writing Service” award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.
Real Estatempamag.com

Alterra Home Loans promotes executive to president

Alterra Home Loan has announced the promotion of its executive vice president of retail lending to president. The Nevada-headquartered independent mortgage bank has appointed Marc Hernandez to president, replacing co-founder Jason Madiedo, who moved up to the position of CEO. Hernandez, who has 17 years of mortgage industry experience, joined...
Economythemreport.com

Honoring Female Trailblazers in the Mortgage Space

As the number of women in the field continues to grow, more and more are achieving C-Suite status, and are breaking down barriers in a once male-dominated industry. The Women in Housing Awards Luncheon is an opportunity to join with your industry peers and recognize their achievements, as women continue to blaze new paths in 2021 and beyond.
Northfield, MNsouthernminn.com

MNCPA honors Etter with award

In a time of uncertainty, it’s nice to recognize a never-wavering certainty: Minnesota Society of Certified Public Accountant (MNCPA) members continue to accomplish the extraordinary, both during and before the COVID-19 pandemic. To honor their contributions, the MNCPA recognized 10 individuals for their service to the accounting profession and public during its annual member meeting, held virtually earlier this month.
Businessmpamag.com

Private equity firm partners with US mortgage tech provider

Canadian private equity firm Novacap and mortgage technology provider Accurate Group have announced a new partnership aimed at accelerating the latter company’s growth. “Thanks to its key relationships in North America, Novacap is committed to building world-class companies, and with this partnership, aims to support Accurate Group with the capital and expertise to further grow the business,” the companies said in a joint statement.
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Locatee Adds Two Advisory Board Members

Locatee, a workplace analytics solution, has named Roberta Sydney, CEO of Sydney Associates, Inc. and Christian Kuehni, formerly global head of corporate real estate for Deutsche Bank, to its advisory board. “Roberta and Christian personify Locatee’s dedication to bringing our clients the most detailed, extensive and comprehensive market insights,” said...
Real Estaterejournals.com

Tremont Mortgage Trust provides $50 million mortgage on 15-story office tower

Tremont Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: TRMT) today announced the closing of a $50.0 million first mortgage floating rate bridge loan to finance the acquisition of 10000 NCX, a Class A, 15-story, 296,000 square foot office tower located at 10000 North Central Expressway in Dallas, Texas. TRMT’s manager, Tremont Realty Capital, was introduced to the transaction by Colliers International, which advised the sponsor, Charter Holdings.
Real Estatecalifornianewswire.com

SimpleNexus is certified as eClosing solution provider by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

LEHI, Utah, Sep 02, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, is now a Fannie Mae- and Freddie Mac-reviewed eClosing solution provider. The designation affirms that SimpleNexus’ Nexus Closing™ eMortgage solution meets both GSEs’ technical requirements for eClosing, eNote and eVault functionality and has been tested for compatibility with the GSEs’ respective eNote delivery systems.
Real Estateirei.com

Wheelock Street Capital and Camber Development to invest $500m into life sciences, manufacturing and logistics real estate

Camber Development, a newly formed Boston-based real estate investor and operator, has closed its first six investments in Greater Boston. Working with Camber’s strategic joint venture partner Wheelock Street Capital, the properties total more than $200 million of value and over 1 million square feet of highly functional and well-located industrial and life sciences facilities.
Real Estateirei.com

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp., Equity Commonwealth merger ends

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. did not obtain the necessary stockholder votes to approve the previously announced merger with Equity Commonwealth. “Maximizing value is our top priority at Monmouth, and stockholders’ views play an important role in how we run our business and execute our strategy,” said Michael P. Landy, president and CEO of Monmouth. “While we recognize that stockholders have a wide range of views and differing time horizons and tax considerations, we are disappointed in the outcome of today’s vote. We continue to believe in the merits of a transaction that offers Monmouth stockholders the opportunity to continue to participate in the growth of the industrial real estate sector.”
Real EstateInman.com

Roofstock acquires property management platform Great Jones

Single-family rental investment platform Roofstock has acquired property management tech platform Great Jones, the company announced on Wednesday. Roofstock noted that the acquisition will now allow the real estate investment startup to support the full lifecycle of property investment for property owners, including “trading, managing, and optimizing asset portfolios for maximum performance.”
Gwinnett County, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Gwinnett Chamber honors 2021 Moxie Award winners

The Gwinnett Chamber, billing the honors as “built for women who are bold in business” presented its 2021 Moxie Awards Friday. “The excitement and support we receive for this program is a testament to the wonderful women leaders we have in Gwinnett County,” Alicia Krogh, Senior Vice President of Executive Engagement and Programs for the Gwinnett Chamber said. “These inspiring women deserve to be recognized for all that they do for our community.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy