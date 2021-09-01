CrossCountry Mortgage Honored As A NorthCoast 99 Award Winner For Fifth Straight Year

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, one of the nation's 10 largest retail mortgage lenders, for the fifth consecutive year has received the NorthCoast 99 Award, presented by ERC to the 99 leading Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent.

ERC selected CrossCountry Mortgage for the award following a rigorous analysis of local employers' top-performer attraction, development and retention in the following areas: organizational strategy, policies and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition and onboarding; employee wellbeing; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Talented professionals are attracted to CrossCountry Mortgage because our culture enables them to be themselves while doing their best work," said Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr., founder and CEO. "We provide an environment that fosters innovation and rewards excellence in serving our customers. We're truly honored to win this award for the fifth year in a row."

In addition to receiving the NorthCoast 99 Award, CrossCountry Mortgage recently was selected for the fifth straight year as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio by The Plain Dealer, Cleveland.com and Advance Ohio. From consistently being recognized as a great place to work to specializing in helping families obtain the home financing they need, CrossCountry Mortgage continues its legacy of record-setting growth driven by outstanding customer and employee satisfaction and loyalty.

ABOUT CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE

CROSSCOUNTRY MORTGAGE, LLC is a top 10 retail mortgage lender in America, founded in 2003 by CEO Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. The company has more than 6,000 employees and licenses in all 50 states. A direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae, CCM offers a broad portfolio of home purchase and refinance programs ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers. Additional options include down payment assistance, home equity products, and expedited closing programs. CrossCountry Mortgage is on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and a recipient of several other local and national awards for sales and growth. For more information, please visit crosscountrymortgage.com.

