You've probably been to Chipotle countless times, but when was the last time you found yourself at El Pollo Loco? This chain isn't everywhere in the U.S., but if you're lucky enough to live near one, then you know what all the hype is about. It's known for its Sinaloan-style chicken and Southwestern cuisine, and some have even claimed that it could become the next Chipotle. While it may not be there yet, more and more people are taking notice of this fast casual spot that serves up healthy-ish and veggie-forward dishes ... including menu items for people with special, specific diets.