Church's Chicken® Lets Customers Define Value With Everyday Family Value Meals

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At Church's Chicken ®, value is at the center of the entire dining experience. Church's brings value to every occasion through quality, craveable food, simple in-restaurant and digital ordering options and choice in how guests can customize their meal. Whether feeding a family or a group of friends, having more choices is value beyond a price point.

One of the ways Church's is continuing to redefine value is through the Feed Six Meal, which allows customers to choose from a 10-piece Mixed Chicken or 12-piece Legs & Thighs or 15-piece Texas Tenders™ and three Large Classic Sides or two Large Classic sides and six scratch made Honey-Butter Biscuits™, all starting at $20. For a limited time, guests can also opt for four Church's Chicken Sandwiches with a choice of two Large Classic Sides.

Regardless of the combination customers choose, they'll be getting freshly prepared chicken that is hand-battered and double-breaded throughout the day in small batches, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides like mashed potatoes, all made with nearly 70 years of expertise, whenever and wherever they want.

"Our menu offers some of the most diverse options in the restaurant space for a bundled family meal," said Brian Gies, Chief Marketing Officer for Church's Chicken ®. "By providing our guests the choice of what goes in their meal, our meal deals provide unparalleled value that extends beyond the price. That's value on their terms."

During the fall period, Church's will also offer new half-gallon drink pouches of lemonade, sweet tea and Hi-C as an add-on. These pouches offer signature beverages in a convenient, portable container that is easy to transport and pour for everyone in the party.

Church's is also debuting sweet potato casserole as a new side option. The 'down-home' casserole is made by combining sweet potatoes with creamy butter, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and other spices before topping it all with a sprinkling of mini marshmallows.

While Church's Everyday Family Value Meals remain a permanent menu item, all limited time offers are available between August 30 and October 31 at participating restaurants, while supplies last. Pricing and availability may vary by location. For more information, visit www.churchs.com.

About Church's Chicken® Founded in San Antonio, Texas, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick-service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Chicken Sandwich, Texas Tenders™, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Church's Texas Chicken® inside the Americas and Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 26 countries and international territories. For more information, visit www.churchs.com . Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken .

Media Contact Nick Fischer Nick.Fischer@bcw-global.com 678-997-7928

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/churchs-chicken-lets-customers-define-value-with-everyday-family-value-meals-301367488.html

SOURCE Church's Chicken

