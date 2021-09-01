Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Supermarkets continuing to reopen; distributors slammed by demand

By Stephanie Riegel
Baton Rouge Business Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA growing number of grocery stores are reopening in the wake of Hurricane Ida, and keeping shelves stocked is keeping distributors slammed. As of Tuesday night, at least 30 supermarkets in the Baton Rouge area were open for business, a number that is expected to more than double by the end of today. For Associated Grocers, which services more than 200 independent supermarkets in the region, the challenges have been three fold, says AG President Manard Lagasse.

