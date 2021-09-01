Cancel
A $1.7 Billion Global Opportunity For Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Systems By 2026 - New Research From StrategyR

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 453 Companies: 24 - Players covered include Aoi Systems Ltd.; Camtek Ltd.; CyberOptics Corporation; Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd.; Goepel Electronic GmbH; Koh Young Technology, Inc.; Machine Vision Products, Inc.; Mirtec Co., Ltd.; Nordson Corporation; Omron Corporation; Orbotech Ltd.; Saki Corporation; Test Research, Inc.; Vi Technology; Viscom AG and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Technology (Inline AOI, Offline AOI); Type (2D AOI Systems, 3D AOI Systems) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass ™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT- Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Systems Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Systems estimated at US$534.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.3% over the analysis period. 2D AOI Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.5% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 3D AOI Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 19.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $201.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $303.3 Million by 2026The Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$201.7 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$303.3 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.1% and 17.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.7% CAGR. More

MarketGlass PlatformOur MarketGlass ™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.comEmail: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-1-7-billion-global-opportunity-for-automated-optical-inspection-aoi-systems-by-2026---new-research-from-strategyr-301367481.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

