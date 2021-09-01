Pilot Flying J Opens Nominations For 2021 Road Warrior Title, $10,000 Grand Prize

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Flying J today announced that as part of its 2021 Driver Appreciation Month celebration, the annual Road Warrior contest is returning to recognize professional truck drivers who go the extra mile.

From September 1 - September 30, 2021, anyone can nominate a U.S.-based professional truck driver for the chance to be named a 2021 Road Warrior*. These hardworking haulers will be awarded a grand prize of $10,000, $5,000 for second place and $2,500 for third place.

"Our annual Road Warrior contest shines a spotlight on the enormous impact professional drivers have on our economy and our communities," said Jason Nordin, chief operator for Pilot Flying J. "Every day, we have the privilege of serving professional truck drivers in our stores and we hear these incredible stories of their heroism on the highways. Help us recognize these Road Warriors by nominating them and they could win $10,000."

New to this year's contest, nominations will be accepted directly on the Pilot Flying J Facebook page to make the submission process easier. To enter*, simply comment on the pinned Road Warrior post with a story recognizing a professional truck driver for going above and beyond. Nominations can also be submitted during the entry period on the Road Warrior website at pilotflyingj.com/roadwarrior.

Road Warrior winners will be announced in mid-October and are selected based upon the story submission, including contributions to the trucking industry, safe driving history, miles driven and community involvement.

Last year's $10,000 grand prize winner was Lenwood "Eric" Britton, an army veteran of 15 years that became a professional truck driver and then was promoted to a safety driver trainer. You can learn more about Eric and his passion for helping others in this article spotlighting his military service and career.

"To be named the 2020 Road Warrior means so much and I'm very thankful," said Britton. "My advice to other drivers is to slow down, take your time, be aware of what's around you and always display professionalism. It's truly an honor to represent my company and be recognized in this way. Thank you for believing in me."

To learn more about the Road Warrior contest, including full contest rules, and to nominate a professional truck driver, visit pilotflyingj.com/roadwarrior.

*See contest rules for terms and conditions.

About Pilot Flying JPilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. More details on locations and amenities are available in the myRewards Plus app. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

