Vibrant Debut Fiction Featured In LibraryBub Selection For September

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub was established by bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska in 2015. An industry first, it is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. "Libraries were a huge part of my life," Newbery Honor laureate Kimberly Brubaker Bradley recalls. She was keen to have her finger on the pulse. "When I was growing up, my mom and I went every week to the Georgetown branch library, and sometimes made trips to the main library downtown, where I loved the enormous globe in the lobby. In Indianapolis, the library printed lists of upcoming new releases; I kept careful watch so I could always check out the new Dick Francis novels the day they were released." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

This month's list of standout books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have impressed independent critics and have been enthusiastically received by devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. Impressively, several of the books have won awards within the independent publishing sector.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Decanted by Linda Sheehan ISBN: 978-1684337033

Once in a Blood Moon by Dorothea Hubble Bonneau ISBN: 978-1087903149

One Heart - Many Breaks by Sandeep Kumar Mishra ISBN: 978-9354086373

Then You Dance by George William Walker ISBN: 978-1734635034

Wren by Tricia Gates Brown ISBN: 979-8519267472

Mystery & Thriller

Strange Karma by Willow Healy ISBN: 978-1647184506

Romance

Mam and Chase - Forgotten Stories (Book Three of the Band 4 trilogy) by Marguerite Nardone Gruen ISBN: 978-1525559891

Science Fiction & Fantasy

The Chest of Visions: Secrets of Caperston (Book One of the Chest of Visions series) by Tim Ferguson ISBN: 978-1725279605

Lost on a Page by David E. Sharp ISBN: 978-1684337279

The Sphere of Destiny (Book One of the Sphere of Destiny trilogy) by Nassim Odin ISBN: 978-1954313064

Children's

The Butterfly Detective (Book Three of the Putney and the Magic eyePad series) by M. K. Tufft ISBN: 978-1734663662

Cinderella: a love story by Gina LoBiondo ISBN: 978-0982264812

Secret of the Garden: fables for a healthy happy life (Book One of the Tales of Junah Cat series) by M. R. Neer ISBN: 978-1732217614

NON-FICTION

Arts & Photography

The Bright Way: five steps to freeing the creative within by Diana Rowan ISBN: 978-1608686445

Biographies & Memoirs

Chasing Ordinary (sequel to Far Outside the Ordinary) by Prissy Elrod ISBN: 978-0991242085

Every 9 Minutes: a memoir by Christina Vitagliano ISBN: 978-1736971000

Business

WISER: the definitive guide to starting a business after the age of 50 by Wendy Mayhew ISBN: 978-0988100015

Education

All Kids Can Thrive by Sheena L. Smith ISBN: 978-1777621902

Health & Fitness

Hormone Repair Manual: every woman's guide to healthy hormones after 40 by Lara Briden ISBN: 978-0648352440

Health, Family & Lifestyle

Healing from Grief: transform your pain into purpose and honor your loved one by Kayla Brissi ISBN: 978-0578667225

Too Busy To Diet by Jacqueline King and Monica Joyce ISBN: 978-1736832301

Politics & Social Sciences

Revolution Road: a Bernie bedtime story by Susan Pound ISBN: 978-0998196404

Religion & Spirituality

Broken Pieces: nothing is wasted by Ross Alan Hill ISBN: 978-0988370067

Self-Help

Solid Ground: a foundation for winning in work and in life by T.W. Lewis ISBN: 978-0960095308

Successful under Pressure: proven techniques for relieving stress and increasing resilience by Janez Hudovernik ISBN: 979-8533324830

Think about Your Thinking by Kathleen G. Strickland ISBN: 978-1734582413

"I've never had exposure like this," Clifford Browder, historical novelist, enthuses. "The two LibraryBub newsletters mentioning Dark Knowledge, my novel about the slave trade in New York, were opened by librarians almost 5,000 times, and the Amazon link for the book was clicked more than 400 times. And the book was listed in LibraryBub press releases picked up by ABC, CBS and NBC."

Librarians are asked to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers should visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

Media Contact:

Alinka Rutkowska alinka@leaderspress.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vibrant-debut-fiction-featured-in-librarybub-selection-for-september-301366431.html

SOURCE LibraryBub

