Applications Now Open For Veterans In Residence Incubator Cohort Launching January 2022

CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunker Labs is now accepting applications for the next cohort of Veterans in Residence, which kicks off in January 2022.

Veterans in Residence, a partnership of WeWork and Bunker Labs, is a six-month, early-stage business incubator that provides veteran and military family member entrepreneurs with coworking space, local entrepreneurial community, and a national business network.

Veterans in Residence is offered in cities nationwide, as well as through a virtual cohort for interested entrepreneurs without a local Veterans in Residence. Strong candidates are military veterans and military family members who have formed a legal business entity or startup and generated some revenue, but not more than $100,000.

"Entrepreneurs who are past the ideation stage and are looking for a small cohort to challenge, inspire, and support them are in a great position to leverage the community, resources, and accountability of Veterans in Residence," said Bunker Labs' Director of Entrepreneurship, Ann Cardona.

To date, the Veterans in Residence, a Bunker Labs and WeWork partnership has had 950 veteran-owned businesses participate.

Program alumni have also gone on to win pitch competitions and accolades including the grand prize in the Bob Evans Heroes to CEOs pitch competition (worth $50,000), first place in the Austin FC Dream Starter Competition (worth $100,000), and funding from Google for Startups Black Founders Fund.

"Entrepreneurship levels the playing field: It is just as challenging for a PFC as it is for a General Officer," said Cardona. "Entrepreneurs in our community respect one another for having the courage to enter a profession that is not often mentioned in the service and which is needed now more than ever."

Apply Today:Interested startup teams and solo entrepreneurs can find more program information and the application at: https://bunkerlabs.org/veterans-in-residence.

For a full list of locations and current participants, visit: https://online.bunkerlabs.org/stories/bunker-labs-veterans-in-residence-21b-cohort-participants

About Bunker Labs:Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping the military-connected community start their own business. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every entrepreneur, including small business owners, in the military-connected community has the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own business. Learn more about Bunker Labs: www.bunkerlabs.org

About WeWork:WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. We're constantly reimagining how the workplace can help everyone, from freelancers to Fortune 500s, be more motivated, productive, and connected. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

