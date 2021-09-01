Throwing Axe Fury
This page is part of IGN's Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about finding and using the Throwing Axe Fury Ability. Abilities are powerful combat moves that consume one adrenaline slot when used. There are melee abilities and ranged abilities. Up to four of each type can be assigned to the four ability hotkeys. Face the enemy and select the desired hotkey to use a melee ability, or hold the ranged aim button and select the desired hotkey to use a ranged ability.www.ign.com
