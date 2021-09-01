Throwing Axe Fury

Chapter XXI for Dead by Daylight has been announced, after a long week of teases and hints, it is confirmed to be Pinhead from Hellraiser. Pinhead is a killer who is based around impeding and torturing survivors. He can summon chains, using them as his base attacks, alongside a lot of his animations, such as damaging generators and pallets, and as a unique carrying animation, rather than carrying them over his shoulder like most killers, he holds them with 4 chains. Alongside that, he can use his ability “Summons of Pain: Which allows him to summon portals, when a portal is created, the camera goes to it, allowing you to scout around areas without going to them, and then you can fire a chain, lying forward being directly controlled by you. If it hits a survivor, three chains will appear and stab into them, slowing them, and you will return to controlling pinhead.