NexAir Announces New Website Launch

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nexAir, LLC, a leading supplier of premium gas, welding equipment and operational services, is proud to announce the launch of its newly designed website at https://www.nexair.com. The new site features a refreshed, modern design that is streamlined to improve functionality, and it is easier to access key information to help its customers choose the best gases and equipment for their needs. The website is designed for the multiple industries that nexAir serves, from construction, shipbuilding, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, transportation and many others.

This new comprehensive website brings together the best technology and provides a polished user experience. It also leans on nexAir's KnowHow ™ which serves their customers through applied knowledge to overcome any challenge a customer may face. Currently operating out of eight states in the southeastern United States, the new website features a comprehensive location finder which quickly connects customers with nexAir experts.

"We are thrilled to debut our new company website to our customers, external partners, and industry visitors who are looking to take advantage of the breadth of nexAir's premium gases and application products," said Bill Proctor, President of nexAir. "The goal of this new website is to provide visitors with an enhanced user experience complete with increased searchability, delivery of the new brand messaging, and engaging content that reflects the KnowHow ™ of the entire nexAir organization. This website is meant to be used as a tool to educate visitors and empower them to discover new ways to drive success for their businesses while also showing the culture of nexAir as a preferred work environment and business partner. "

nexAir Marketing Manager Maria Ricci states, "This project has been several years in the making, and we are excited to finally have a platform for our customers and potential customers to interact with our brand outside of our social media channels. The new website has been the missing piece to our overall marketing strategy and we are looking forward to how it will help us Forge Forward with a more integrated approach."

nexAir's new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of product launches, gas applications, industry regulatory changes, essential business vertical information in the use of gases, and corporate milestones. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and discover the many new informational sections that it has to offer.

About nexAir

nexAir is one of the largest privately-controlled distributors of atmospheric gases and welding supplies in the United States and celebrated its 80th anniversary last year. nexAir, based in Memphis, Tennessee, serves customers across the southeastern United States and employs more than 700 employees at over 70 different locations. In addition to industrial, medical and specialty gases and welding supplies, nexAir also distributes specialized medical equipment, automation welding equipment and dry ice.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexair-announces-new-website-launch-301367455.html

SOURCE nexAir

