Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

San Diego State 2021 Season Preview

By Andrew Finley
Daily Aztec
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball season is here and San Diego State football is coming in with high expectations heading into their full slate of games during this primarily in-person semester. The Aztecs were disappointed with the results of their 2020 season and hope to improve upon that in 2021, and new challenges lie ahead. Senior linebacker Caden Mcdonald said he believes his team has what it takes to face those challenges and overcome whatever stands in their way.

thedailyaztec.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Nevada State
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego State#San Jose State#Fresno State#American Football#Aztecs#Mcdonald#Aggies#Nmsu#The University Of Arizona#Wildcats#The University Of Utah#Utes#Ap#Pac 12#The Scarlet And Black#Mwc#The Towson Tigers Of The#Fcs#Tigers#Fbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Tulane University
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
College SportsCollege Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 1

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 1 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release. This...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Surprising Oregon Game News

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in what should be one of the top games on college football’s Week 2 slate. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Minnesota, while the Ducks are coming off a shaky victory against Fresno State. Ohio State and Oregon are set to kick off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

What D'Eriq King said about Alabama after Miami's blowout loss

It wasn’t a good Saturday for D’Eriq King and the Miami offense against Alabama. King was held to a single touchdown while throwing for 178 yards and 2 interceptions on 23-of-31 passing as the Hurricanes fell 44-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was all Tide from the get-go as...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss wearing perfect uniform combination against Louisville

After Louisville revealed new uniforms for the season opener against Ole Miss, we had a feeling this might happen. The Cardinals unveiled all-red uniforms that would remind one of the NFL-style color rush uniforms. So, what does Ole Miss do? It will wear its own color rush uniforms in the brilliant powder blue.
Oregon StateSports Illustrated

Injuries Test Oregon's Youth Early Against Fresno State

Injuries have hurt the Ducks early in this season, but there’s reason to be hopeful about some of them. Week 1 for Oregon was not a performance that was as dominant as they would have liked. The game saw the Ducks lose some of their key defensive players to injury. Here’s what we know about the injured players as well as players who can step up in their absence.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Week 1 AP Top-25 poll released

AP Poll voters watched the opening weekend of college football. With plenty of Power Five matchups and a top-five showdown in Charlotte, there was plenty to evaluate. Montana upset No. 20 Washington. Fifth-ranked Georgia escaped Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte with a 10-3 win over No. 3 Clemson, putting the Bulldogs squarely in the College Football Playoff conversation. Florida State nearly knocked off No. 9 Notre Dame, thanks to a fourth-quarter comeback led by former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton.
Minnesota StatePosted by
The Spun

Big Ten Admitted Incorrect Call In Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Minnesota fans were right. The Big Ten admitted on Tuesday it made a major officiating error in the Gophers’ season opener versus Ohio State. In the fourth quarter of last Thursday’s game, Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom lowered the boom on Minnesota wideout Mike Brown-Stephens. The hit caused a fumble which the Ohio State defense recovered and would have returned for a touchdown had the refs not called the play dead.
College SportsPosted by
CougsDaily

ESPN FPI Predicts BYU-Utah

It's rivalry week. After a weird week one in college football, BYU is 1-0 after holding on to beat Arizona 24-16. BYU will host Utah on Saturday night - the Utes are 1-0 with a victory over Weber State. Following last week's results, ESPN FPI updated its predictions for the...
Utah StateAthlonSports.com

Southern Utah vs. San Jose State Football Prediction and Preview

The San Jose State Spartans open the 2021 college football season on Saturday night when they play host to the FCS Southern Utah Thunderbirds, whose only win in their pandemic-shortened spring season came on the road while the Spartans finished a perfect 6-0 at home. This matchup will be Southern Utah’s first of two consecutive games against FBS opponents, as the Thunderbirds will head to Tempe to take on Arizona State next Thursday night.
NFLsuunews.net

SUU Football Opponent Preview: San Jose State University

After a quick summer break, Southern Utah University football is ready to return to action. They will open their fall season on the road against the San Jose State University Spartans. SUU is looking to bounce back after a spring season that saw them go 1-5 against a Big Sky-only...
San Diego, CADaily Aztec

Three adjustments SDSU football can make for the 2021 season

The unorthodox 2020 football season is now in the rearview mirror and many teams are excited for things to get back to normal. The San Diego State football program is no exception. After what many consider to be a disappointing season, the Aztecs (4-4) get a fresh start in 2021 with an 11-game schedule that includes two Pac-12 opponents and seven Mountain West Conference games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy