San Diego State 2021 Season Preview
Football season is here and San Diego State football is coming in with high expectations heading into their full slate of games during this primarily in-person semester. The Aztecs were disappointed with the results of their 2020 season and hope to improve upon that in 2021, and new challenges lie ahead. Senior linebacker Caden Mcdonald said he believes his team has what it takes to face those challenges and overcome whatever stands in their way.thedailyaztec.com
Comments / 0