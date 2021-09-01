United Kennel Club Announces Acquisition Of American Field Publishing Co

Cancel
KALAMAZOO, Mich., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Kennel Club (UKC®), today announced the acquisition of American Field Publishing Company, including Field Dog Stud Book, specializing in upland field trials for pointing dogs and field trial breeding records. The acquisition is effective immediately.

United Kennel Club today announced the acquisition of American Field Publishing Company, including Field Dog Stud Book.

UKC's dedication to working and sporting dogs for over 120 years has garnered millions of registered dogs, more than 16,000 licensed events annually, a network of 5,600 specialized event officials, and a variety of industry-leading publications, making it the leading performance dog sports organization in the world. In turn, American Field and Field Dog Stud Book is the oldest purebred dog registry in the United States. The American Field name has been synonymous with excellence in pointing dog field trial events for more than 140 years. Together, the rich history, heritage, and shared belief in furthering Dogs That Do More™ will benefit breeders, owners, handlers and dogs of the UKC & American Field community.

"We are built around the philosophy of dogs excelling at the job they were bred to do," Todd Kellam, UKC Vice President said.

"We do believe selective breeding and the highest of standards create the best hunting dogs so we're passionate about taking this step to build on our history and the existing legacy of American Field," Kellam added.

As an official sporting program within UKC, the American Field name, mission, and Field Dog Stud Book pedigree database will be carefully managed for the continued betterment of field trial dogs. UKC is committed to the American Field legacy, community, and all hunters, breeders, clubs, associations, and participants.

"We know UKC is full of the right people, the right passion, and the right ability to bring even more visibility to this sport and format," said Bernie Matthys, American Field Managing Editor for 50 years.

"Both companies already have the same focus. There's unison. It's a good step for the future," he added.

The American Field publication provides its readers with the very latest news on purebred sporting dogs and field trial competition results, licensed by American Field. Field Dog Stud Book is the oldest purebred dog registry in the United States helping dog owners with authentic documentation, registration, certified pedigrees and DNA services.

For more information, visit www.ukcdogs.com

UKC®

Guided by the belief that dogs make a difference by being the best partner a human can have - in the field, on the job, or in a competition event, UKC is a community for people and dogs to pursue excellence together. Founded in 1898, UKC has been dedicated to enhancing the lives of Dogs That Do More™, and their owners, by providing essential resources to help owners and breeders make informed decisions. The dog-human bond is celebrated through family-friendly programs highlighting the instincts and heritage of purebred and mixed-breed dogs alike at over 16,000 licensed events annually.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-kennel-club-announces-acquisition-of-american-field-publishing-co-301367482.html

SOURCE United Kennel Club

