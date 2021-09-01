InventHelp Inventors Develop Comfortable Communication Device For Children (FGC-212)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a better way for children to communicate with parents who are serving in the military or away on business and other loved ones who live far away," said one of two inventors, from South Euclid, Ohio, "so we invented the INFINITY BEAR. Our design eliminates the need to hold a rigid piece of technology while video chatting."

The patent-pending invention enables loved ones to communicate remotely with children in a more comfortable way. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional electronic and communication devices. As a result, it could help to bridge the gap between technology and intimacy while engaging in a video chat session and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a kid-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

