Islands’ frontman Nick Thorburn is back on track with no end in sight

The last thing you would expect from an artist with such a versatile, ever-burning passion for music is for their flame to die out … temporarily, at least. As frontman for bands like The Unicorns, Human Highway, Reefer and most notably for Islands (as well as a solo venture as Nick Diamonds), Nick Thorburn’s musical prowess has had an almost unimaginable reach. Over the last two decades he’s put together a resume that could match up with any of the greats and his artistic passions have expanded far beyond traditional music releases.