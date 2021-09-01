Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Islands’ frontman Nick Thorburn is back on track with no end in sight

By Ryan Hardison
Daily Aztec
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last thing you would expect from an artist with such a versatile, ever-burning passion for music is for their flame to die out … temporarily, at least. As frontman for bands like The Unicorns, Human Highway, Reefer and most notably for Islands (as well as a solo venture as Nick Diamonds), Nick Thorburn’s musical prowess has had an almost unimaginable reach. Over the last two decades he’s put together a resume that could match up with any of the greats and his artistic passions have expanded far beyond traditional music releases.

thedailyaztec.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Heidecker
Person
Michael Cera
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Britney Spears' father petitions to end her conservatorship

(CNN) — Britney Spears' fight to end her court-ordered conservatorship took an unexpected turn on Tuesday when her father and the conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end the arrangement. In a court filing obtained by CNN on Tuesday, the elder Spears cited his daughter's pleas...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House asks Congress for $24 billion in disaster relief

The White House on Tuesday is asking Congress to provide an estimated $24 billion in emergency funding to address natural disasters as part of a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown. Administration officials said the additional funding is necessary to fulfill unmet needs from disasters over the past 18...

Comments / 0

Community Policy