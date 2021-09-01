Cancel
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Preliminary Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) - Get Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Report, the holding company for Great Southern Bank, expects to report third quarter 2021 preliminary earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, and host a conference call on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Central Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may dial 1.833.832.5121 and enter the passcode 7698748. The call will be available live or in a recorded version at the Company's Investor Relations website, https://investors.greatsouthernbank.com.

The Company will notify the public that third quarter 2021 results have been issued through a news release and will post the results to the Company's Investor Relations website. The earnings release will also be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) website, www.sec.gov, as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K that will be furnished by the Company to the SEC.

With total assets of $5.6 billion, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, the Company operates 94 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, Nebraska, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Great Southern Bancorp is a public company and its common stock (ticker: GSBC) is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

Reporters May Contact:Kelly Polonus, Great Southern Bank, (417) 895-5242kpolonus@greatsouthernbank.com

