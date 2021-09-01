Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Looked at Each Other's Instagrams Before They Met
We already know that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were introduced by a mutual female friend, thought to be either Violet von Westenholz or designer Misha Nonoo—but in a modern twist, it appears that the whole thing started on Instagram. Per royal commentator Katie Nicholl, who is featured Channel 5's new documentary about Meghan Markle, the couple did a little Instagram stalking before asking a mutual friend (who Nicholl says was von Westenholz, not Nonoo) to introduce them.www.marieclaire.com
