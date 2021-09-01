Camila Cabello revealed that she “fainted” during the premiere of Cinderella

‘Havana’ hitmaker Camila Cabello has opened up about speculation she and Shawn Mendes are engaged, totally denying the rumors. Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24, may be super loved-up, but the singer is yet to get down on one knee. The former Fifth Harmony songstress sparked speculation the pair were engaged after she appeared in a TikTok video rocking a sizable diamond ring on her engagement ring finger. Nevertheless, it turns out she simply doesn’t know which finger the ring goes on, she told Jimmy Fallon on the August 26 episode of The Tonight Show. “Did Shawn Mendes ask you to marry him?” Jimmy probed, to which she responded, “He has not. And I am not engaged.”