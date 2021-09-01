Camila Cabello revealed that she “fainted” during the premiere of Cinderella
This week, Camila Cabello fainted at the star-studded premiere of Cinderella. While the singer of Don’t Go Yet It was all smiles on the red carpet at the August 30 celebration, she briefly “passed out” before taking the stage inside The Greek Theater in Los Angeles. “Sorry I just passed out, but I’m back!” Cabello, 24, told the audience as she joined her co-stars. Billy Porter, Idina Menzel and more on stage. “I literally passed out, and now I’m back and ready to read my notes.”marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0