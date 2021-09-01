3 Berkshire County Towns and Pittsfield will Share in $295K in Climate Change Money

Berkshire County's Relay for Life event will be happening in person this year and will take place on Friday evening Sept. 17 from 6pm-midnight at Guardian Life Insurance which is located at 700 South Street in Pittsfield. Event lead, Ray Gardino mentioned that the event was condensed to one evening due to the delta variant along with a variety of other reasons including time. People only have so much time that they can dedicate especially on the weekend. Ray mentioned that the Relay for Life committee has been discussing reducing the event to one night over the past couple of years and now is the time to try it out.