Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsfield, MA

3 Berkshire County Towns and Pittsfield will Share in $295K in Climate Change Money

By Tom Conklin
Posted by 
WUPE
WUPE
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COVID-19 and the coronavirus pandemic have been keeping state officials, including Governor Charlie Baker, very busy with trying to navigate the Commonwealth of Massachusetts through the crisis. However, that doesn’t mean that the state’s other issues, such as how to deal with climate change locally, have gone away. That issue specifically always finds its way back into the minds of local residents.

wupe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Government
City
New Marlborough, MA
City
Pittsfield, MA
City
Lenox, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
County
Berkshire County, MA
City
Stockbridge, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Pittsfield, MA
Government
City
Housatonic, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Berkshires#U S Census#Commonwealth#Mvp#County Health Rankings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WUPE

$2 Billion +…The Weed Business is Big Business for Massachusetts…

Massachusetts has taken advantage of the lucrative cannabis industry. According to an article at masslive.com, the state has surpassed gross sales of over 2-billion dollars in less than 3-years. The masslive.com article quotes the 2-billion figure from the state’s mandatory seed-to sale-tracking system monitored by the Cannabis Control Commission. The...
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
WUPE

More Road Work Next Week For Pittsfield Streets

Hey, it must be Friday! The City of Pittsfield and the Mayor's Office have once again released another road work schedule for next week to kindly let us motorists know what spots to try and avoid. The City of Pittsfield's 2021 Street Improvement Project rolls on and, with the exception...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WUPE

Two New Human Cases of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts!

Massachusetts residents are being urged to take proper precautions to avoid being bitten by mosquitos as a second and third human case of West Nile Virus has been reported. This is after the first human case of the year was reported yesterday in an 80-year-old woman who was believed to have been infected in Middlesex County.
Pittsfield, MAPosted by
WUPE

Look: What Should the City of Pittsfield Do with It’s ARPA Funds?

The city of Pittsfield is still looking for your input as to what it should do with its share of the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, money that the city has received. Residents in Pittsfield have until 4 pm on Wednesday to fill out a citywide survey that will let city officials know how they should spend the more than $40 million in federal coronavirus relief money.
Springfield, MAPosted by
WUPE

Mask Mandate For Children Goes Into Effect After Labor Day

It's now official across Massachusetts. Starting Tuesday, September 7, right after Labor Day, teachers, staff, and children age 5 and older who are enrolled in state-licensed daycare, after-school, and out-of-school programs will be required to wear masks indoors. WWLP/22 News Springfield reports that the Massachusetts Board of Early Education and...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WUPE

LOOK: 64 Amazing Celebs Born in MA…A Chunk in Berkshire County (photos)

Over the past couple of months, we have been sharing with you, lists of celebrities that were born in Massachusetts. As we continue our research, we have been discovering more and more celebrities that were born in the Bay State. Many of the celebrities on the list were born in beautiful Berkshire County as well. We definitely found some surprises during our research. People from many walks of life are on this list including musicians, actors, actresses, models, social media influencers, historical figures, politicians, comedians, and many more.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WUPE

Drug Overdose Victims Remembered today in the Berkshires and Beyond

Today is Overdose Awareness Day in Massachusetts, and residents throughout the state as well as some here locally in Berkshire County, are taking time to remember those who have fallen victim to this devastating problem. The day is primarily to raise awareness of the issue, to reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, to remember those who have died, and to encourage discussion about overdose prevention and drug policy as it stands locally, in Massachusetts, around the country, and even beyond our borders.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WUPE

New Berkshire County Campaign Celebrates Bike Safety

Next month is specifically for bike riders in Massachusetts. It's true. September is actually Bay State Bike Month. What better way to celebrate than to have the Berkshire Bike Path Council kick off a new bicycle safety campaign?. Berkshire Streets For All is the name for the new safety campaign....
North Adams, MAPosted by
WUPE

COVID-19 Hits the North Adams PD…4 Officers Test Positive…

Covid-19 outbreak reported at the North Adams Police Department. According to The Berkshire Eagle four members of the North Adams Police have tested positive for Covid-19. According to the report, Police Chief Jason Wood made the announcement yesterday and said those that have tested positive feel sick but are ok. The names of the officers affected were not released.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WUPE

Berkshire County’s Relay for Life is Back for One Night This Year

Berkshire County's Relay for Life event will be happening in person this year and will take place on Friday evening Sept. 17 from 6pm-midnight at Guardian Life Insurance which is located at 700 South Street in Pittsfield. Event lead, Ray Gardino mentioned that the event was condensed to one evening due to the delta variant along with a variety of other reasons including time. People only have so much time that they can dedicate especially on the weekend. Ray mentioned that the Relay for Life committee has been discussing reducing the event to one night over the past couple of years and now is the time to try it out.
Berkshire County, MAPosted by
WUPE

WOW: Berkshire County Motel Giving Away Decent Furniture on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1

There's no doubt that pretty much everyone in some way big or small has felt the stress and have had to deal with change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loss of income, working remotely, learning remotely and so on are/were all part of the new way of life. On the income front, many folks have become unemployed due to the current circumstances. Perhaps your family is making budgetary changes in order to make ends meet.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
WUPE

A Full Statewide Mask Mandate in Massachusetts May Not Be a Stretch!

Is it possible that the State of Massachusetts could be heading toward a full-on statewide mask mandate? It could happen. If you look at the way things are going, it's not inconceivable. It’s certainly noticeable that people are beginning to wear their masks again in public places like supermarkets and other indoor locations where there are a lot of people. Consider that observation and the fact that school districts across Massachusetts are putting mask mandates in place for students, staff, and visitors, and it seems to be the inevitable next move.

Comments / 0

Community Policy