Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Clemson Drops Four Spots in Updated 2022 Recruiting Rankings

By JP Priester
Posted by 
AllClemson
AllClemson
 6 days ago

After seeing a ton of movement with the 2022 recruiting class in June and July, the month of August brought with it a much slower pace.

Clemson added eight commitments over the first two months following the extended dead period that lasted well over a year, but none over the past month, causing the Tigers to drop four spots in the most recent team recruiting rankings.

Sports Illustrated 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings:

1. Penn State (1) 24 Commits

2. Notre Dame (4) 21 Commits

3. Alabama (2) 14 commits

4. Ohio State (3) 14 commits

5. Oregon (10) 19 commits

6. Georgia (8) 16 commits

7. Texas (12) 20 commits

8. Texas A&M (7) 14 commits

9. Clemson (5) 12 commits

"The Tigers still hold arguably the top pound-for-pound class in the nation and as usual, Dabo Swinney and company are taking their time building it. Eight of the 12 pledges are members of the SI99 rankings, led by QB1 Cade Klubnik." SI All-Americam

10. LSU (6) 15 commits

11. Florida State (9) 18 commits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5QfI_0bjULnct00

12. Oklahoma (11) 14 commits

13. Boston College (13) 22 commits

14. Michigan (14) 15 commits

15. South Carolina (17) 16 commits

16. Rutgers (16) 15 commits

17. North Carolina (21) 13 commits

18. Virginia Tech (19) 22 commits

19. Baylor (15) 20 commits

20. Florida (25) 13 commits

21. Arkansas (18) 17 commits

22. Mississippi State (24) 18 commits

23. West Virginia (23) 17 commits

24. Iowa State (20) 18 commits

25. Stanford (NR) 17 commits

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
352
Followers
574
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting Rankings#American Football#Tigers#Penn State#Notre Dame#Ohio State#Texas A M#Si99#Si All Americam 10#Lsu#Rutgers#Baylor#Stanford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
Related
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Venables Praises Clemson Defense's Effort in Loss to Georgia

If Clemson could take solace in anything from last Saturday's 10-3 loss to Georgia in the season opener, it was the Tigers' top-notch defensive performance. And when defensive coordinator Brent Venables talks positively about how well his unit played against a top-5 opponent, it puts the touchdown-less result in an even clearer perspective.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Swinney Says Georgia Game was "There for the Taking"

The Clemson Tigers made their fair share of critical mistakes in their 10-3 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Head coach Dabo Swinney offered a detailed list of these errors Tuesday in his weekly meeting with the media. According to Swinney, it was those errors that cost the Tigers and had...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

5 Clemson Storylines for Week 2 of 2021 Season

The hype is gone, and so is a chance at a perfect season. However, the No. 3 Clemson Tigers turn the page to Week 2 of a long college football season, and with FCS foe S.C. State up next on the schedule Saturday at 5 p.m., Dabo Swinney's squad has an opportunity to right some wrongs.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Beat Clemson...And it Cost Them an L

Head coach Dabo Swinney is never one to take a victory away from an opponent, but he is also good at taking a hard look at what really happened when the Tigers do drop a game. That is exactly what he did when reviewing the film of the Tigers' 10-3 loss to Georgia, and the result of his analysis—Clemson beat Clemson.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson Safety Out for Season With Shoulder Injury

Clemson Safety Lannden Zanders to Miss Rest of Season With Injury. Clemson safety Lannden Zanders will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in the Tigers' 10-3 season-opening loss to Georgia on Saturday night. Head coach Dabo Swinney made the announcement on his weekly call-in radio...
NFLPosted by
AllClemson

D.J. Continues to Show Who He Is; Owns Mistakes, Ready to Respond

When things don't go right, for many people, the natural tendency is to deflect, pass the blame. However that was not the case with Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Even though the interception that led to the game-winning pick-six was on the receiver and he was sacked seven times—some of which were on the offensive line, running backs and receivers—his first reaction was to face the media and shoulder not some of the blame, but all of it.
Georgia StatePosted by
AllClemson

Dabo Swinney Addresses Lack of Running Game in Loss to Georgia

Clemson's Dabo Swinney Addresses Lack of Running Game in Loss to Georgia. The running game was non-existent for Clemson in its season-opening loss to Georgia. The Tigers running backs totaled just 24 yards on nine carries. Head coach Dabo Swinney told the media on Sunday night that in hindsight the team should have been better at forcing the issue but that there were a number of factors that played into the offense's lack of rushing attempts.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei Shoulders Blame After Week 1 Loss

D.J. Uiagalelei took Clemson's 10-3 loss on himself Saturday night. The Clemson sophomore quarterback struggled mightily against Georgia's top-flight defense, completing just 51.4 percent of his passes for an average of 4.8 yards per attempt. "It's on me," Uiagalelei said. "I didn't play well at all. I played well as...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Halftime Analysis: Georgia 7, Clemson 0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The highlights were low. The scoring was non-existent for the first 27 minutes of action in the big game of Week 1. The difference, though, was an interception returned for a touchdown by Georgia safety Christopher Smith to put the No. 5 Bulldogs up 7-0 at the half over No. 3 Clemson.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Tigers Fall to Bulldogs

CHARLOTTE— A sold-out crowd of 74,187 at Bank of America Stadium got an old-school, slobber knocker of a football game. The Clemson Tigers (0-1) dropped back-to-back games for the first time since the 2011 season, as they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) by a final score of 10-3. The...
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson-Georgia

Clemson will kick off its 2021 campaign on Saturday, Sept. 4 with one of the nation's most anticipated games of the season, as the No. 3/2 Tigers face the No. 5/5 Georgia Bulldogs in a neutral-site rivalry renewal. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Odds and Ends: Betting Line Moves in Clemson Tigers-Georgia Bulldogs Showdown

Odds and Ends: Betting Line Moves in Clemson-Georgia Showdown. Could Clemson's questions about available personnel be causing a shift in the betting line against Georgia?. It's certainly a reasonable theory based on the last few days have gone. Heading into the No. 3 Tigers' neutral-site showdown with the No. 5 Bulldogs, Clemson's edge has dropped from a 3.5-point favorite Sunday to -2.5 currently, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, heading into Saturday's 7:30 p.m. contest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy