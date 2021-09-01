Galesburg High School's volleyball team wins 2021 home opener in three sets

GALESBURG — It was the last day of August, the Galesburg Silver Streaks volleyball team was playing a home match and you could almost think everything was back to normal. It was Senior Night for the Streaks' home opener, the match against Peoria Notre Dame was being played in the GHS fieldhouse for the second straight year instead of Thiel Gym and 27-year coach Marla Clay is early in the final season of her career.