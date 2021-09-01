Cancel
Boston, MA

Police say man fires gun on Talbot Avenue, then retreats to his apartment there, where he is arrested

universalhub.com
 6 days ago

Boston Police report arresting a Dorchester man after he allegedly shot at somebody on Talbot Avenue early Tuesday morning. Police say he missed, but hit a house instead. Police say officers responding to a report of gunfire in the area of 245 Talbot Ave. found a nearby residence with "ballistic damage" - and at least one witness who reported spotting the gunman retreating into the apartment building at 245 Talbot, where they found and arrested Trevis Catron, 47.

www.universalhub.com

