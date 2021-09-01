Cancel
Jaguars attempt to clarify Urban Meyer’s comments on vaccination status

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Sports
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NFL Players Association has launched an investigation following Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer’s admission that vaccination status factored into the team’s roster decisions. NFLPA spokesman George Atallah confirmed the union’s action in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, hours after Meyer told reporters: “Everyone was considered....

