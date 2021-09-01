Kitchen Flash Sale: Save on Cheese Boards, Glassware, & More

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A neatly organized spice rack—complete with uniform labels and matching jars—is the Holy Grail of tidy homes across the country. If you cook often or just have too many cooks in your kitchen, it's easy for even the best-laid organization plans to go awry. To finally tidy up our spices (and keep them that way), we asked the experts at Horderly for their professional advice. Their recommendation: start by decanting each spice into clear glass containers with labels. That way, you can spot the cinnamon or paprika at a glance, or read each label if you're not sure. Then, choose from three different spice organization ideas, depending upon the layout of your kitchen and if you have more drawer or cabinet space. Customize these methods to fit your home and how you cook.