Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Docket No. SU21D0855DR Suhail Marie Geronimo aka Suhail Marie Osorio vs. Deivis Augusto Geronimo Mateo

baystatebanner.com
 6 days ago

The Plaintiff has filed a Complaint for Divorce requesting that the Court grant a divorce for irretrievable breakdown. The Complaint is on file at the Court. An Automatic Restraining Order has been entered in this matter preventing you from taking any action which would negatively impact the current financial status of either party. SEE Supplemental Probate Court Rule 411.

www.baystatebanner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geronimo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augusto#Complaint For Divorce#First Justice#Felix D Arroyo Register
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Powerful quake shakes southwest Mexico, one death reported

ACAPULCO, Mexico, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake struck southwestern Mexico near the beach resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, killing at least one man who was crushed by a falling post,and causing rock falls and damaging buildings, authorities said. The 7.0 magnitude quake, whichhit 11 miles northeast of...
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy