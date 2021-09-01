Docket No. SU21C0221CA In the matter of Mutia Javonee Smoot
A Petition to Change Name of Adult has been filed by Mutia Javonee Smoot of Roxbury, MA requesting that the court enter a Decree changing their name to. Any person may appear for purposes of objecting to the petition by filing an appearance at: Suffolk Probate and Family Court before 10:00 a.m. on the return day of 09/16/2021. This is NOT a hearing date, but a deadline by which you must file a written appearance if you object to this proceeding.www.baystatebanner.com
