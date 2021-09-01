Cancel
Docket No. SU21C0221CA In the matter of Mutia Javonee Smoot

 6 days ago

A Petition to Change Name of Adult has been filed by Mutia Javonee Smoot of Roxbury, MA requesting that the court enter a Decree changing their name to. Any person may appear for purposes of objecting to the petition by filing an appearance at: Suffolk Probate and Family Court before 10:00 a.m. on the return day of 09/16/2021. This is NOT a hearing date, but a deadline by which you must file a written appearance if you object to this proceeding.

Docket No. SU21P1507EA Estate of Charles R. Dunn

Freda Battle of Durham, NC requesting that the Court enter a formal Decree and Order and for such other relief as requested in the Petition. The Petitioner requests that Freda Battle of Durham, NC be appointed as Personal Representative(s) of said estate to serve Without Surety on the bond in an unsupervised administration.
Docket No. SU21P1483EA Estate of Catherine Xesternos

A Petition for Formal Probate of Will with Appointment of Personal Representative has been filed by Dimitrios Xesternos of Henderson, NV requesting that the Court enter a formal Decree and Order and for such other relief as requested in the Petition. The Petitioner requests that Dimitrios Xesternos of Henderson, NV be appointed as Personal Representative(s) of said estate to serve Without Surety on the bond in an unsupervised administration.
Docket No. SU21P1717GD In the matter of Wayne Stewart

Citation Giving Notice of Petition for Appointment of Guardian for Incapacitated Person Pursuant to G.L. c. 190B, §5-304 To the named Respondent and all other interested persons, a petition has been filed by Boston Medical Center of Boston, MA in the above captioned matter alleging that Wayne Stewart is in need of a Guardian and requesting that Reverend John R. Odams of Weymouth, MA (or some other suitable person) be appointed as Guardian to serve Without Surety on the bond.
Docket No. SU21P1703GD In the matter of Theodoshia Liburd

Citation Giving Notice of Petition for Appointment of Guardian for Incapacitated Person Pursuant to G.L. c. 190B, §5-304 To the named Respondent and all other interested persons, a petition has been filed by Boston Medical Center of Boston, MA in the above captioned matter alleging that Theodoshia Liburd is in need of a Guardian and requesting that Rossilyn Benjamin of Dorchester, MA (or some other suitable person) be appointed as Guardian to serve on the bond.
Docket No. 19P1321 Estate of Thomas N Clark

To all persons interested in the above captioned estate, by Petition of Petitioner David A Clark of Pembroke, MA. David A Clark of Pembroke, MA has been informally appointed as the Personal Representative of the estate to serve without surety on the bond. The estate is being administered under informal...
Docket No. SU21D0855DR Suhail Marie Geronimo aka Suhail Marie Osorio vs. Deivis Augusto Geronimo Mateo

The Plaintiff has filed a Complaint for Divorce requesting that the Court grant a divorce for irretrievable breakdown. The Complaint is on file at the Court. An Automatic Restraining Order has been entered in this matter preventing you from taking any action which would negatively impact the current financial status of either party. SEE Supplemental Probate Court Rule 411.
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
The Independent

Texas governor says rape and incest victims have six weeks to get abortion as he defends controversial new law

Greg Abbott has defended new abortion laws in Texas by saying victims of rape and incest will have “at least six weeks” to terminate their pregnancy.The Texas Governor was asked why he was forcing a rape or incest victim to carry their child to term on Tuesday.“It doesn’t require that at all, because obviously it provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion,” he replied.Mr Abbott was blasted on social media for the comments, with many pointing out that most women don’t know that they’re pregnant at six weeks.San Antonio Mayor Julian...
Congress & CourtsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Ruling part of 'shadow docket'

WASHINGTON – Most of the time, the Supreme Court appears to the public like a cautiously deliberative body. Before issuing major rulings, the justices pore over extensive written briefs, grill lawyers in oral arguments and then take months to draft opinions explaining their reasoning, which they release at precisely calibrated moments.
Fredericksburg, VACulpeper Star Exponent

COMMENTARY: Fredericksburg is ignoring Supreme Court precedent

The tradition of faith communities providing homes for their religious leaders predates the Constitution itself. And for over 150 years, the Supreme Court of the United States has protected the rights of churches to determine in good faith who serves as their ministers. Unfortunately, city officials in Fredericksburg believe they...
Texas Statekurv.com

Satanic Temple Sends Federal Government Letter Over TX Abortion Law

The Satanic Temple wants the federal government to give its members in Texas access to abortion, inducing drugs. The group sent a letter to the FDA saying it deserves the exemption under The Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The Massachusetts-based group says abortion is a faith-based right. A spokesperson tells Fortune...
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Arizona Joins Fight In US Supreme Court To Back Freedom For Homeless Ministry

Arizona has joined a coalition of 17 states, 20 current and former Washington state legislators, and numerous legal scholars and faith-based organizations in submitting friend-of-the-court briefs to the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to take the case of a Seattle homeless ministry. The Washington Supreme Court said the faith-based nonprofit can be sued for declining to hire an applicant who does not share its religious beliefs.
Congress & CourtsLebanon Democrat

Capitol rioter to plead guilty, Clayton lawyer says

One of the most recognizable participants in the Jan 6. insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will plead guilty Friday in federal court, his lawyer said Thursday. Jacob A. Chansley, who appeared in pictures and on video wearing a horned headdress, face paint and furs and carrying a 6-foot pole with an American flag, is currently facing six counts including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. His lawyer, Albert Watkins, did not specify the terms of Chansley's plea in a statement Thursday.
fiddleheadfocus.com

Caribou Criminal Docket, April 2021

CARIBOU, Maine — The following cases were heard under the Aroostook Criminal Docket at the Caribou Courthouse in April. Justin Wimbush, 28, Connor Township: operating after habitual offender revocation, dismissed. Nicholas Rossignol, 27, Caribou: possession of sexually explicit material of minor under age of 12, 3 years in prison, all...

