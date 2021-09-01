Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

MWRA bid numbers WRA-5014, WRA-5016, WRA-5017, WRA-5019, WRA-5020, A631

baystatebanner.com
 6 days ago

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority is seeking bids for the following:. WRA-5016 Purchase of One (1) New Trailer Mounted Generator 09/14/21 2:00 p.m. WRA-5017 Purchase of Two (2) New Centrifugal Pumps 09/14/21 2:00 p.m. WRA-5019 Purchase of One (1) New GM K3500 with Reading Classic Service Body 09/14/21 2:00 p.m.

www.baystatebanner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Gm#Water Tank#Mwra#Wra 5016#Wra 5017 Wra 5019#Gm#The Mwra Supplier Portal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Invitation to Bid - NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR BIDS

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR BIDS For new construction multifamily within the City of Charleston. You will be allowed to bid on all or part of this project. Abbington Charleston, LP was awarded funds through SC State Housing Finance & Development Authority for construction and federal requirements will apply. The funding sources are HOME Investment Partnership Program. Bids are due to Abbington Charleston, LP c/o REA Ventures Group 2964 Peachtree Rd NW STE 200 Atlanta, GA 30305 by 12:00 noon, 9/15/2021. Bids will be publically opened on or September 31, 2021 & the successful bidder will be notified on or about October 10, 2021. For information and to request an electronic bid package, contact Trey Coogle, scapps@ reaventures.com , 404- 250-4093 Ext. 705. Electronic bids will be accepted. REA Ventures Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Local residents, women, minority owned businesses, and Section 3 businesses (as defined by 24 CFR 135) are encouraged to participate in the bidding process. EOE, EHO. Davis Bacon rules do not apply to this project. Section 3 does apply to this project and will require HUD 2516 and HUD 60002 annually. AD# 1959223.
Businessnddist.com

White Cap Expands in Northeast, Acquires Tri-Supply & Equipment

ATLANTA — White Cap Supply Holdings has closed on the agreement to acquire Tri-Supply & Equipment. Based in New Castle, Del. with two other locations in Salisbury, Md. and Dover, Del., Tri-Supply & Equipment will join White Cap in the Northeast Region in serving its local customers with exceptional customer service.
Economyfreightwaves.com

Intermodal Summit: Managing chassis pools in a chaotic market

DETAILS: A discussion on port congestion and the impact on the chassis management process. INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER: Kevin Hill, executive publisher at FreightWaves, and Mike O’Malley, SVP, government and public relations at Direct ChassisLink Inc. (DCLI) BIO: O’Malley is DCLI’s primary point of contact with external stakeholders such as regulators,...
Congress & CourtsMotley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payments? Here's the Reality as of Today

Never say never, but getting Congress to agree to monthly stimulus payments appears to be a long shot. There is currently a Change.org petition calling for Congress to pass a bill that would send a monthly $2,000 check to every eligible adult. In addition, families with children would receive an extra $1,000 per child in their bank accounts. For a family of four with two adults and two children at home, that's $6,000 per month.
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
EconomyCNBC

Long-term unemployed workers still have access to federal jobless aid in these states

Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend. Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.
Politicswaynecountynews.net

Bid Notice

Wayne County Government is accepting bids for construction of a 30×50 pre-fabricated building that will house a Forestry Classroom. Bids must reflect total cost including delivery, installation, and construction of building with concrete pad. Bid packets containing building specifications may be picked up the Wayne County Executive Office at the Wayne County Courthouse, 100 Court Circle, Suite 300 or requested via email at director@waynecountyecd.com. Sealed bid packets should be clearly marked “Wayne County Forestry Classroom.” Bids will be accepted until Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 3:00 pm at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud.
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Bidding on a Better Future

In 2016, environmental activist Terry Tempest Williams purchased drilling rights to 450 hectares of federal land in Utah. She created a company and began paying rental fees on the lease. But when Tempest Williams revealed that she intended to keep the oil in the ground, the Bureau of Land Management canceled the leases. They argued that she violated the “diligent development requirement” of the 1920 Mineral Leasing Act, which requires lessees to “exercise reasonable diligence in developing and producing” their leases.
Agriculturethelcn.com

Farm survey will gather data on chemical use, production costs

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The National Agricultural Statistics Service will gather information about production practices from corn producers across New York and Pennsylvania as part of the 2021 Agricultural Resource Management Survey. “ARMS is a vital survey that tracks how farms use technology to manage production of their major field crops,”...
Industryrockproducts.com

Effective Water Usage

Quarry Operations Can Maximize Productivity With Better Process Management. Effective water usage improves safety and profitability in mining operations but establishing a secure and reliable supply of process water at every level of a mine can be surprisingly difficult. The absence of a dependable and consistent water supply has significant...
Agriculturevegetablegrowersnews.com

76 specialty crops protected by federal crop insurance

Whether you grow almonds or apples, peppers or prunes, crop insurance options are available to you. USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) administers Federal crop insurance that protects 76 specialty crops, and we’re continuing to improve and expand insurance options for specialty crop producers. New in 2021. First, for young citrus...
Economypower-technology.com

Duri Kosambi Substation, Indonesia

Duri Kosambi Substation is a 500kV substation located in Duri Kosambi, Jakarta, Indonesia. The works are expected to be commissioned in 2021. Duri Kosambi Substation project, which is an upgrade substation, will be operated by PT PLN (Persero). The designed voltage level of the substation is 500/150kV and the operating...
Industrymining-technology.com

Armadale secures licence for Mahenge Liandu graphite project

UK-based investment company Armadale Capital has secured the mining licence for the Mahenge Liandu graphite project in south-east Tanzania. Issued by the Tanzanian Ministry of Energy and Minerals, the licence provides the company with exclusive development and mining rights over the graphite resources within an 8.54km² area. Armadale holds a...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

High Purity Quartz Market Demand And Opportunities

Used in various industries, high purity quartz is one such essential material that has very few rich and high-grade resources worldwide. From silicone metal ingots which are processed before being used in the semi-conductor market, high quality quartz is finding increased application in high temperature lighting such as halogen and mercury lamps and also metal halide lamps for car headlights. Also, increasing demand to reduce carbon footprint- solar projects gaining traction, in turn, fuelling the global high purity quartz market. However, this is only a perfunctory.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

5014 Nicholas Road

This is the one you have been waiting for. Four bedroom home with two car garage in great commuting location and sought after neighborhood. This home requires some vision and the price is reflective of the condition. Enjoy instant sweat equity and the ability to make it your own. This one will not last long.
Softwarepensacolavoice.com

9 Benefits of Transportation Management Software for Business Logistics

TMS (Transportation Management Software) is a class of software that aids in arranging and executing the actual movement of items from one location to another. It tends to be utilized by all individuals from the store network, from producers to merchants and outside suppliers – practically any party that needs to facilitate shipments.
Industrykyn24.com

Geomembrane Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Key Industry Strategies to 2030

Global Geomembrane Market was valued US$2.30 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach US$4.51 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 8.78 % during a forecast period. Global Geomembrane market is segmented by raw material, by manufacturing process, by application and by region. In terms of raw material, Geomembrane market is segmented into HDPE, LDPE, PVC, EPDM and PP. Blown Film and Calendering are the manufacturing process of the Global Geomembrane market. Waste Management, Mining, Water Management and Tunnel Lining are application segment of Geomembrane market. Geographically into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Agriculturevermontbiz.com

VAAFM: Funding for energy production and efficiency

Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets Reducing energy costs through increased efficiency or on-site renewable energy production is a goal for many agricultural producers and rural small businesses. And while the payback is often substantial for these kinds of projects, both from cost savings and reduced environmental impact, initial project costs present significant barriers.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Cresco Labs Completes $90M Purchase Of Cultivate, Maximizing Massachusetts Footprint

Approximately 42,000 square feet of active flowering canopy, bringing combined canopy in-state to approximately 64,000 square feet. The transaction also includes space available to further expand cultivation capacity. Three operational dispensaries located in Leicester, Framingham and Worcester, bringing combined retail storefronts in-state to four. Concurrent with closing, the company’s Fall...
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Nuclear Energy Service Market May Set New Growth Story | Major Giants BHI Energy, Intertek, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Fortum

The recent research publication on Worldwide Nuclear Energy Service market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Worldwide Nuclear Energy Service investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Worldwide Nuclear Energy Service M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Intertek Group plc, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Fortum, TWI Ltd., Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, EnergySolutions LLC, BHI Energy, Smart Nuclear Energy Solutions & VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland etc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy