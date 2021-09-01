MWRA bid numbers WRA-5014, WRA-5016, WRA-5017, WRA-5019, WRA-5020, A631

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR BIDS For new construction multifamily within the City of Charleston. You will be allowed to bid on all or part of this project. Abbington Charleston, LP was awarded funds through SC State Housing Finance & Development Authority for construction and federal requirements will apply. The funding sources are HOME Investment Partnership Program. Bids are due to Abbington Charleston, LP c/o REA Ventures Group 2964 Peachtree Rd NW STE 200 Atlanta, GA 30305 by 12:00 noon, 9/15/2021. Bids will be publically opened on or September 31, 2021 & the successful bidder will be notified on or about October 10, 2021. For information and to request an electronic bid package, contact Trey Coogle, scapps@ reaventures.com , 404- 250-4093 Ext. 705. Electronic bids will be accepted. REA Ventures Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Local residents, women, minority owned businesses, and Section 3 businesses (as defined by 24 CFR 135) are encouraged to participate in the bidding process. EOE, EHO. Davis Bacon rules do not apply to this project. Section 3 does apply to this project and will require HUD 2516 and HUD 60002 annually. AD# 1959223.