Charges: Welcome roommates left loaded firearms accessible to toddler

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree roommates face criminal charges for allegedly leaving loaded firearms within reach of a toddler living in their Welcome trailer. Brandon Donovan Buesing, 21, Dusty Jean Flynn, 39, and David Michael Clay, Jr, 27, were each charged Tuesday with one count of negligent firearm storage in Martin County Court. The charge carries a sentence of up to a year in jail and $3,000 in fines since the firearms were allegedly loaded and left where a child could gain access.

