Iron County, WI

Chasing waterfalls in a rainless summer

APG of Wisconsin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe finally got some much-needed rain here in the Northland and especially northern Minnesota where forest fires have been raging. It wasn’t enough to fill up some of our smaller creeks and more seasonal waterfalls, the ones I’ve been putting off visiting this summer. Unless the weather changes dramatically this fall, it’ll be better to visit them during the spring melt-off. Fortunately we have some larger rivers in the area with spectacular natural features and enough water in them to make a trip off the beaten path worthwhile. So at the end of August I decided to entirely disregard TLC’s advice and go chasing waterfalls.

