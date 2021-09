Dogs are not just animals, they are fur babies. Dog owners love their pets, they are part of a family. You eat, they eat; you relax, they relax; they are right by your side. Dogs are so loving. That tail(or nub like my Zuesy-Poo) wags so wildly when you step through the door, it is heart-warming. My dog serves as a pet and an emotional support animal. Like many people, dogs can help ease the stresses of everyday life- and there are plenty of them.