Suzanne Santo takes a trip down memory lane in her new song "To No End." Some of what she finds triggers nostalgia, while some of it is difficult and bittersweet. A distorted harmony — almost like something you'd hear coming out of an old-time record player — opens and closes "To No End," setting the scene. In the first verse, Santo remembers "that little Rust Belt town" she grew up in: "Home again, hello, my old friend / How long has it been since you loved me to no end?" she sings.