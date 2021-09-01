Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Plenty of local family fun this Labor Day

By Barb Pert Templeton
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs summer winds down there’s still plenty of outdoor fun including music, food and shopping across St. Clair County this Labor Day Weekend. The 49th Annual Algonac Art Fair will welcome vendors and visitors to the Algonac City Park, right along the St. Clair River, on Saturday, September 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, September 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Riverview Park#Family Fun#All Summer Long#Balloon Art#The Art Fair Committee#Wine House#Turkey Shoot#The Thumb Arts Guild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Belding, MIIonia Sentinel-Standard

Belding Labor Day Celebration to provide 4 days of fun for community

BELDING — Labor Day weekend has been entrenched in Belding's history, as 2021 marks the 116th year of an annual event. The 2021 Belding Labor Day Celebration takes place Sept. 3-6 in the northwestern Ionia County city. This year’s theme is "Back to the 80s." Shelley Gladding, co-chair of the...
Little Rock, ARlittlerocksoiree.com

Long Weekend Guide: 14 Events for Labor Day Fun

New month, new opportunities to explore the city. Editor's note: As COVID-19 cases surge and hospitals fill up, remember to go out into the city safely and responsibly. Keep your distance, wear a mask indoors and get vaccinated. Thursday, Sept. 2. The BIG Brunch at Chenal Country Club // How...
Celebrationsthegraftonnews.com

Keep summer fun going with these local fairs and festivals

Note: Some events may be curtailed, postponed or canceled depending on changing COVID-19 protocols. Please check the event’s website for updates. MARSHFIELD FAIR: Aug. 20-29, 140 Main St. Midway, food court, blues festival, blacksmith shop, model railroad and more. Information: https://marshfieldfair.org/. ST. ANTHONY’S FEAST: Aug. 27-29, Endicott, Thacher and North...
Shippensburg, PAshipnc.com

Families enjoy chamber’s free Family Fun Day

Families flocked to the Shippensburg Fairgrounds Saturday to enjoy a fun and free event hosted by the Shippensburg Area Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by a number of local businesses. Backpacks and school supplies from the United Way, Papa John’s pizza slices and bottled water, tours of a Shippensburg ambulance and a Pennsylvania State Police cruiser and a number of information booths by area organizations were available for guests. Children, including Marshall Miller, 6, Braden McAtee, 6 and Clayton Miller, 4 (pictured above) got to tour a Boyo Transportation school bus. Emily Miller said her family always enjoys the event, and they attend every year. The Magic of David Wayne entertained the Taylor boys of Chambersburg -- Caiden, 8, Carson, 7, and Colton, 5 -- (pictured) while they waited for balloon art by Miss Penelope. Trinity Shepherd and Ronan Walls, both 7 (pictured), enjoyed talking with PSP Trooper Angela Grube and trying on some riot gear. Another mother said the event was ‘wonderful to be able to put excitement and momentum behind learning. It’s great that the community -- the United Way, the chamber, local organization, police, fire and EMS came together for the education of the kids.’
Greenbelt, MDgreenbeltnewsreview.com

Enjoy a Fun and Safe Labor Day Festival

Greenbelters are encouraged to enjoy a fun and safe (abbreviated) Labor Day Festival. The schedule of events is on the back page of this issue of the News Review and on the website greenbeltlaborday.com. Due to Covid-19, the public is requested to wear masks and avoid crowding. All in-person events will be outside. There won’t be a shuttle bus or bleachers this year, so bring chairs or blankets to sit on the lawn.
Granbury, TXHood County News

All aboard for Labor Day fun

The Historic Granbury Merchants Association sponsored Labor Day Weekend Family Festival promised and delivered a great way to celebrate the end of summer and kick-off for the fall season! The Labor Day Weekend Festival runs Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Yogado512family.com

Where to Have Some Fun This Labor Day Weekend

An extra day off might mean sleeping in and lazing around the house without a care. But this last splash of summer is also a great excuse to plan a family fun day! So what is there to do this long weekend? We’ve rounded up a few ideas…. What To...
Kenosha County, WIKenosha News.com

Labor Day Weekend: Last call for summer fun!

Here it is, the final “official” summer weekend. And, unlike the summer of 2020, this season has been filled with parades, fireworks, outdoor concerts and even a few church festivals. Though we’re being cautious as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, there’s still time to eat a few funnel cakes, catch a...
LifestyleWKRC

Local village celebrates 75th anniversary with family fun

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - A small local village is celebrating a big anniversary. Lincoln Heights hosted its Diamond Jubilee for the 75th anniversary of incorporation on Saturday. A parade was held early in the day, with a bunch of family-friendly events on Lindy Avenue. When Lincoln Heights was first...
Clarksburg, WVWVNews

The tradition lives on: Spatafores keep Labor Day weekend a time for family, food, fun and heritage

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Unfortunately, this weekend’s traditional mainstay, the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival, isn’t taking place for a second straight year because of COVID-19. But just as sure as water is wet and you never plan a wedding on the same day as a WVU home football game, the Spatafore sisters, originally from Clarksburg, will be gathered at their mother’s home in great numbers carrying on the family traditions they have loved sharing and experiencing for over 40 years.
Kentucky StatePosted by
WBKR

Fun for Labor Day in Kentucky Includes Music, Food, Fireworks & More

Who's excited for Labor Day Weekend? This is a time for folks to stay home and rest or get out and about and enjoy three days off. We found some fun activities to enjoy. The weekend will kickoff of course with Friday After 5 90s Boy Band night with ATCK. ATCK features AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys, Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees, Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC, and Chris Blue, the champion from Season 12 of NBC's The Voice. You can also purchase tickets for an afterparty for just $50.
Michigan Statemetroparent.com

Last-Minute Labor Day Getaways for Southeast Michigan Families

With summer waning — and the back-to-school checklist slowly filling out — there isn’t much time before homework, sports, playdates and more make sneaking away for a little R&R nearly impossible.Take advantage of the dog days of summer here in southeast Michigan by packing up your brood, filling your car’s tank and heading out on one of these Labor Day getaways.
Troy, NYSaratogian

SNAPSHOT: Family Fun Day at Troy Center

For the first time in two years prior to the pandemic, Troy Center had their Family Fun Day outing. The Recreation Department had so many fun activities including for the kids and the families including Bowey the Clown who made animal balloons, washable tattoos, a 50/50 raffle, petting zoo, DJ and music by the famous Bob Marcello, food from Carol Place and ice cream provided by the Mr. Ding a Ling Ice Cream Truck.
Festivalvisitbellevuewa.com

Labor Day Weekend Arts Festival & Marketplace

Downtown Bellevue will be transformed into a premier Arts Festival Marketplace during the upcoming Labor Day Weekend of September 4 – 6, 2021. Live music will be featured throughout the Arts Market Festival weekend. It will range from music around the world, including folk, blues, and flamenco guitar. Bellevue many excellent restaurants will feature weekend offers and specials in addition to the festival food trucks on-site.
Charitiesskiddle.com

Charity Family Fun Day for Perry's Pantry

12:00pm til 5:00pm (last entry 2:30pm) CHARITY FAMILY FUNDAY action packed fun filled day before the children go back to school and raising much needed funds for our charity!. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. CHARITY FAMILY FUNDAY action...

Comments / 0

Community Policy