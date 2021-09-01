Plenty of local family fun this Labor Day

Families flocked to the Shippensburg Fairgrounds Saturday to enjoy a fun and free event hosted by the Shippensburg Area Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by a number of local businesses. Backpacks and school supplies from the United Way, Papa John’s pizza slices and bottled water, tours of a Shippensburg ambulance and a Pennsylvania State Police cruiser and a number of information booths by area organizations were available for guests. Children, including Marshall Miller, 6, Braden McAtee, 6 and Clayton Miller, 4 (pictured above) got to tour a Boyo Transportation school bus. Emily Miller said her family always enjoys the event, and they attend every year. The Magic of David Wayne entertained the Taylor boys of Chambersburg -- Caiden, 8, Carson, 7, and Colton, 5 -- (pictured) while they waited for balloon art by Miss Penelope. Trinity Shepherd and Ronan Walls, both 7 (pictured), enjoyed talking with PSP Trooper Angela Grube and trying on some riot gear. Another mother said the event was ‘wonderful to be able to put excitement and momentum behind learning. It’s great that the community -- the United Way, the chamber, local organization, police, fire and EMS came together for the education of the kids.’