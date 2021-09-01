Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

SUNY Chancellor Malatras Under Fire Over Ties To Former Governor Cuomo

By WENY
wnynewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBNAY (WENY) – SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras is under fire over his ties to the Cuomo Administration. According to WRGB, some lawmakers are calling for more information on his activities when he worked with the former Governor, including a possible role in the nursing home COVID-19 death scandal. It has...

wnynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny#Attorneys#Suny#Albnay#Weny#The Cuomo Administration#Wrgb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top official at nation's largest LGBTQ group fired over ties to Cuomo

The president of Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organization, was fired Monday after a report found he tried to help discredit an accuser of former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the group said. Alphonso David was fired effective immediately after an internal investigation was completed and the...
New York City, NYDerrick

LGBTQ rights group president fired over ties to Cuomo

NEW YORK (AP) — The board of directors of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ rights organization, fired its president, Alphonso David, because of developments related to the sexual harassment case that prompted Andrew Cuomo’s resignation as governor of New York. The co-chairs of HRC’s board, Morgan Cox...
New York City, NYwamc.org

Former Cuomo Aide Alphonso David Fired From The Human Rights Campaign

Former Cuomo administration aide Alphonso David was fired Monday night as president of the Human Rights Campaign. It comes after he was identified as one of the former members of then-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s inner circle who helped the embattled Democrat fight sexual harassment claims. David was named in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ report investigating the allegations, which ultimately led to Cuomo’s resignation.
Colonie, NYDaily Star

GOP candidate: Hochul was 'out to lunch' under Cuomo, should fire Zucker

COLONIE — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, came out swinging Tuesday against Gov. Kathy Hochul, alleging she was "either out to lunch or complicit" in the undercount of pandemic-driven nursing home fatalities. While Hochul was lieutenant governor under then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the state Attorney General's office released a scathing...
PetsPosted by
Fox News

Staffers say Cuomo’s dog has as much bite as former governor

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s pooch, Captain, apparently behaves like a junkyard dog, too. People who worked for disgraced Cuomo traded horror stories about the ex-governor’s dog as The Post spotted maintenance workers Tuesday moving Captain’s dog house out from the backyard of the executive mansion. Interactions with the dog, a northern...
PoliticsFingerLakes1

What did former governor Andrew Cuomo do with all that book deal money?

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara believes any money Andrew Cuomo made from his book should go to his victims and women’s rights organizations. The contract Cuomo had for the memoir about handling the pandemic was worth $5.1 million dollars. The book is now being investigated because he allegedly used government resources to...
Public HealthPosted by
FL Radio Group

BREAKING: New Governor Reveals 12,000 COVID-19 Deaths Not Reported by Cuomo Administration

Governor Kathy Hochul has revealed nearly 12,000 more deaths in the state from COVID-19 than had been publicized by her predecessor. New data released last night showed nearly 55,400 people have died from COVID in New York-based on death certificate data submitted to the CDC. On his final day in office Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo reported only 43,400 people had died from the virus.
PoliticsPosted by
ALT 103.5

governor cuomo

Governor Cuomo Impeachment Investigation Officially Suspended. When the Cuomo's run as Governor ends August 25th, so will the impeachment investigation. Who Should Be New York's Next Governor? Wrong Answers Only. The next governor of New York will be elected in 2022. We asked our listeners, "Who should be New York's...
PoliticsNBC News

Hochul sworn in as N.Y.'s first female governor after Cuomo exit

Kathy Hochul was sworn in Tuesday as New York's first female governor shortly after the clock struck midnight as the state prepares to move on from the decade-long tenure of the embattled Andrew Cuomo. After Cuomo's resignation became official at 11:59 p.m., Hochul was sworn in by the state's chief...
Public Safetyspectrumlocalnews.com

NYS Police Investigators’ Association president: 'You either have to bow to the governor, or else'

Over the last few weeks, members of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s state police detail have been painting an unflattering portrait in the press of the governor and his family. These reports are in addition to the sexual harassment allegations made by a female trooper against the governor and which Attorney General Letitia James included in her scathing August 3 report. That report led directly to Gov. Cuomo’s decision to resign at midnight Tuesday.
Politicsmychamplainvalley.com

Cuomo’s team takes aim at AG report, AG’s Office fires back

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Only a few days remain before Governor Cuomo is out of office and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is sworn in to take over. Moving trucks were seen at the Executive Mansion this morning; a sign that the Cuomo Administration’s days are nearing an end. And, while the Governor is moving on from the job, his team continues to fight accusations against him.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Reaction to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Here is a sampling of quotes from prominent politicians and former aides who reacted to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation on Tuesday after an investigation found he had sexually harassed 11 women and created a climate of fear in his office. CUOMO IN A VIDEO...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Human Rights Campaign Fires President for Advising Cuomo on Harassment

The Human Rights Campaign fired its president Monday, “effective immediately,” for advising Andrew Cuomo on how to handle allegations of sexual harassment. The country’s largest LGBTQ rights advocacy group said in a statement that Alphonso David had violated the terms of his contract by assisting the former New York governor, saying “At HRC, we are fighting to bring full equality and liberation to LGBTQ+ people everywhere. That includes fighting on behalf of all victims of sexual harassment and assault.” It went on to accuse David of lying about the organization’s investigation into him: “Yesterday and today, Mr. David released a statement that included significant untruths about the investigation and his status within the organization.” David responded, “They unjustly provided notice of termination to me in order to end my fight for the integrity of the review process... Expect a legal challenge.”
New York City, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

LGBTQ rights group fires president who helped disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

The nation’s largest LGBTQ rights advocacy group has fired its president for advising Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the #METOO allegations against the governor. The two Human Rights Campaign (HRC) boards terminated Alphonso David “for cause” Monday evening, The New York Times reported. David called his termination unjust in a Monday evening statement and accused the HRC board of lying to him about its investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy