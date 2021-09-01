Cancel
Santa Clara County, CA

Supes Approve Proposal For Trauma Recovery Center

SFGate
 6 days ago

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal to create a trauma recovery center for survivors of violent crimes and other traumatic events. The proposal also recommends providing immediate trauma-related services to the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority employees and their families recovering from a mass shooting May 26, when an employee gunned down nine of his co-workers before turning the gun on himself.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

