Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Challenges Spark My Imagination

By Pamela Nikodem
goodmenproject.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChallenges inspire me to work smarter. Hardships test my abilities and encourage me to become more creative. When I run into obstacles, I keep a positive attitude. I enjoy taking a fresh look at my life and searching for original solutions. The rewards I work for are more satisfying than...

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premium#The Good Men Project#Social Interest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

Shaw sponsors 2021 Bright Spark Virtual Invention Challenge

Shaw Industries Group Inc. has partnered with Bridge Innovate, Industrial Designers Society of America and the Design Foundation for the 2021 Bright Spark Virtual Invention Challenge. The 2021 Bright Spark Virtual Invention Challenge encourages students to explore and concept the Future of Home by posing the question: “How might we...
Societyspring.org.uk

This Charming Trait Is A Sign Of High IQ

The trait is not normally associated with intelligent people. People who are generous by nature have a higher IQ, research finds. Generous people are unselfish and sometimes deny themselves so that others can have more. Although generosity is not something people usually associate with intelligence, psychological research clearly shows a...
Relationshipstalesbuzz.com

Big Ed and ex-girlfriend Liz are back together and engaged?

Big Ed of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way loves to keep his name in the headlines. But lately, the San Diego native and his ex-girlfriend, Liz Marie, have been sparking some crazy rumors. The two were spotted by an avid 90 Day Fiance fan while eating at a restaurant...
Healthpowerofpositivity.com

9 Types of People Who Will Rob Your Happiness

As a child, did your parents or grandparents ever tell you to watch the crowd you run with at school? Have you ever got a bag of apples at the grocery store, and one of them had some decay on the outside of it? If you don’t remove this apple from the rest of them, it won’t be long until the toxins rub off onto the other apples, and it will destroy the whole bunch.
Mental HealthWho What Wear

5 Techniques to Relieve Your Anxiety When It's High

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness among adults in the United States. Depending on the type of anxiety, it can manifest in numerous ways from sweating and fast breathing to hair pulling and shaking. Personally, I've experienced all of these symptoms and then some, but there are ways to cope. As someone who's been in therapy for over five years, I've learned some techniques that have helped me stay calm, such as journaling and deep breathing. I spoke with licensed therapists about some anxiety-relief techniques they use with their clients, and now you can practice these at home. These are just some to try, but there are many others out there.
Mental HealthThe Independent

5 habits of stupid people that smart people don’t have

Our world is populated by all kinds of people with hugely varying levels of intelligence. Almost everyone would consider themselves to be intelligent, of course, and it can be very hard to get an accurate assessment of our own intelligence. After all, our thoughts always tend to sound smart in our own head, don’t they?
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

High EQ Is a Superpower: Three Habits Signify You've Got It

Three real-life examples of emotional intelligence elucidate this theoretical concept. Emotional intelligence allows a person to maintain healthy relationships with others who share similar capacities. Possessing emotional intelligence in the workplace may enhance success. Emotional attunement to others, self awareness, and the ability to recognize, identify, and verbalize feeling states...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

Don’t Chase Love, When You Love Yourself, the World Will Follow

I agree with the statement that we can feel whole without having a significant half. But there’s a major difference between needing versus wanting a relationship. Most of us are desperate for a partner, and it manifests in unsatisfying relationships, settling for less, and empty flings. Boredom and loneliness are...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Spite as Motivation for Adult ADHD

Incentivizing task performance often helps adults with ADHD generate motivation. Many adults with ADHD may find that incentives are not strong enough or they can receive them without doing the work. Procrastination and avoidance are based on negative reinforcement and the idea that escaping a task is more rewarding in...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

Gen Z women are developing tics from pandemic isolation and TikTok

Young women across the globe are developing tics at alarmingly high rates, and it seems isolation from the pandemic — atop continuous scrolling on social media — might have something to do with it.As first reported by VICE, referrals for these conditions skyrocketed from 1-5 per cent total cases prior to the pandemic, to 20-54 per cent now, according to research published in Movement Disorders.Alex Turnquist, who first noticed her abnormal tic symptoms while in college, is still unsure what caused her twitching and tic-like symptoms, but took to TikTok after she realised she wasn’t alone with her symptoms....
Relationship Adviceocmomblog.com

How To Save Your Marriage Life And Restore Your Relationship

Every marriage has its own challenges, that is why many marriages fail these days. If you want to build your home, you need to work together as one. Of course, there may be times when you might feel you have lost it, or do not have any reason to make it work, but you can if you are willing to do what it takes.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

The Psychology of Pronouns

Research suggests that pronoun use offers a window into emotional and relational states. A study showed a correlation between depression and an increase in the use of "I-words." Researchers also found that increased use of "we-words" indicates a greater focus on community. Remember the last time you disagreed with someone?...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Attachment Style and People-Pleasing

A person's attachment style affects the way they behave in relationships. An insecure or avoidant attachment style can cause someone to deny their own needs in order to please others. Understanding what drives people-pleasing behavior can help someone to better manage it. What do you know about people-pleasing?. Attachment is...
RelationshipsSlate

My Partner’s Food Addiction Is Breaking Our Budget

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My partner of several years struggles with pretty extreme food addiction. Since they’ve moved in to my house, their food habits have been a drain on our budget. I used to grocery shop once per week prior to their moving in and stuck to cooking my groceries—planning for once or twice a week when I’d dine out with friends. Now, seemingly on a whim my partner will get set on grabbing takeout or getting something else from the grocery store to make a completely different meal than what’s at the house. I ask their input on planning groceries for the weekly shop, but the very next day they’re unwilling to eat anything in the fridge.
YogaThrive Global

How to Make Meditation Easier

Anyone that has ever tried to meditate will tell you one thing:. It’s surprisingly hard. Not getting lost in the incessant voice in your head is difficult even for those that have been meditating for a long time. Who knew our voices were so loud and bouncy?. My Meditation Journey.
Career Development & Advicepowerofpositivity.com

Natural-Born Leaders Display These 13 Confident Behaviors

There are many kinds of people and personalities in this world. However, folks can be categorized as leaders or followers. What classification do you fall into?. Are you a take-charge person that needs to be in control? Do people naturally flock to you for advice and guidance on matters? Perhaps, you prefer to follow the crowd and not stand out too much, and you especially don’t want to cause any issues.
Mental HealthThrive Global

How to Master Emotional Agility to Become a Better Leader

“So-and-So is completely incompetent — it’s so irritating!”. “If I don’t put in 100 hours a week like Elon Musk, I won’t seem like a team player.”. Negative thoughts like this probably fly through your head thousands of times a day, and it’s actually normal to have them. But, as Susan David and Christina Congleton outline in “Emotional Agility: How Effective Leaders Manage Negative Thoughts and Feelings,” thoughts like this can hook you like a fish. You can end up buying into them and treating them as facts or suppressing them with all kinds of rationalizations, which psychologists have already proven doesn’t work. Either way, they are a huge problem that can stunt your leadership abilities because instead of spending your precious mental energy on innovating, building incredible relationships, and improving yourself, you’re spending it on the negative thoughts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy