Cincinnati, OH

$60 million mixed-use development could reshape West Side community

By Tom Demeropolis, Cincinnati Business Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A planned $60 million mixed-use development could be the spark that ignites reinvestment in a West Side community. Delhi Township has a signed memorandum of understanding with Over-the-Rhine-based NorthPointe Group to develop a mixed-use project that would include apartments, a recreation center with pool, the township’s offices and cultural center, pre-K classrooms, and outdoor event space.

