4 key Olympic lessons for advisers

“So-and-So is completely incompetent — it’s so irritating!”. “If I don’t put in 100 hours a week like Elon Musk, I won’t seem like a team player.”. Negative thoughts like this probably fly through your head thousands of times a day, and it’s actually normal to have them. But, as Susan David and Christina Congleton outline in “Emotional Agility: How Effective Leaders Manage Negative Thoughts and Feelings,” thoughts like this can hook you like a fish. You can end up buying into them and treating them as facts or suppressing them with all kinds of rationalizations, which psychologists have already proven doesn’t work. Either way, they are a huge problem that can stunt your leadership abilities because instead of spending your precious mental energy on innovating, building incredible relationships, and improving yourself, you’re spending it on the negative thoughts.