Jamestown Bar Moves Closer To Renovations

JAMESTOWN – A popular downtown bar is one step closer to undergoing major renovations following a decision by the Jamestown City Council during its meeting Monday evening. The Council unanimously approved a quit claim deed on a parcel of property from the Second Street Right-of-Way for the development and expansion of Shawbucks. Owner Kurt Johnson, as part of the agreement, would purchase the parcel at the fair market value of $1,000 from the City in an effort to add a three-story deck to the building.