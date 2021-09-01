Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, NY

Jamestown Bar Moves Closer To Renovations

By Matthew Hummel
wnynewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN – A popular downtown bar is one step closer to undergoing major renovations following a decision by the Jamestown City Council during its meeting Monday evening. The Council unanimously approved a quit claim deed on a parcel of property from the Second Street Right-of-Way for the development and expansion of Shawbucks. Owner Kurt Johnson, as part of the agreement, would purchase the parcel at the fair market value of $1,000 from the City in an effort to add a three-story deck to the building.

wnynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jamestown, NY
Lifestyle
Jamestown, NY
Government
City
Jamestown, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Building Permit#Food Drink#The Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Powerful quake shakes southwest Mexico, one death reported

ACAPULCO, Mexico, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A powerful earthquake struck southwestern Mexico near the beach resort of Acapulco on Tuesday night, killing at least one man who was crushed by a falling post,and causing rock falls and damaging buildings, authorities said. The 7.0 magnitude quake, whichhit 11 miles northeast of...
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Pandemic unemployment benefits just expired. What will families do now?

The federal pandemic unemployment benefits program ends Monday, leaving millions to wonder how they’ll make ends meet for their families. An estimated 7.5 million people will be affected, according to calculations by the Century Foundation, a progressive think tank. An additional 2.1 million unemployed people will lose the $300 per week federal supplement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy