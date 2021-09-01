A Closer Look: Previewing the Cougar specialists for 2021
The Houston Cougars are just three days away from getting their 2021 season underway. We have spent the last couple of weeks taking a deeper look at the Cougars roster by position groups and today we come to the end of the series as we take a look at the often under appreciated position group referred to as the specialists. Special teams coach Mark Scott enters his second year in charge of the group for head coach Dana Holgorsen.247sports.com
Comments / 0