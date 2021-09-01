Cancel
Intuit in talks to buy Mailchimp for more than $10bn - report

Life Style Extra
 7 days ago

(Sharecast News) - US financial software company Intuit is reportedly in talks to buy email marketing group Mailchimp for more than $10bn. Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying that no final decision has been made and discussions could fall through. It was also understood that another buyer...

www.lse.co.uk

Businesschannele2e.com

Intuit Acquiring Mailchimp Email Marketing Software?

Intuit may acquire email marketing software company Mailchimp for more than $10 billion, though there’s no guarantee an actual deal will be inked, according to Bloomberg. Moreover, additional companies appear to be interested in a Mailchimp acquisition, the report said. Mailchimp is a bootstrapped (i.e., self-funded) business that grew to...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

TurboTax Maker Maker Intuit Could Acquire MailChimp for $10B+

Intuit, the company that makes QuickBooks and TurboTax, is in talks to purchase MailChimp, the email marketing platform, in a deal that could be worth over $10 billion. As Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday (Sept. 1), citing sources close to the matter, discussions on the purchase are ongoing and another buyer could still emerge.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Intuit may buy email marketing service Mailchimp for $10 billion: report

Intuit is in talks to acquire Mailchimp in a deal valued at more than $10 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources. Intuit is the creator of TurboTax and other accounting software, while privately held Mailchimp is a digital marketing service. No final decision has been on any deal and talks could fall through, or another buyer could emerge, the sources said. Neither company responded to requests for comments by Bloomberg. Intuit shares closed down 0.1% on Tuesday.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Intuit Eyes Mailchimp Acquisition For Over $10B: Bloomberg

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is in talks to acquire email marketing firm, Mailchimp, for over $10 billion, Bloomberg reports. The deal would unite two providers of services for small businesses. Intuit offers QuickBooks accounting software, supplementing it with Credit Karma after acquiring it for $7.1 billion in 2020. Mailchimp focuses...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Low-Risk Tech Stock Could Double in the Next 5 Years

Intuit’s software offerings include popular brands like QuickBooks and TurboTax. The company has delivered annualized revenue growth of 17% over the last four years. This tech stock could double by 2026. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) may not be the most exciting tech company, but this financial software specialist has been an incredibly...
