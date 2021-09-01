Intuit in talks to buy Mailchimp for more than $10bn - report

In accordance with the authorisation granted and the remuneration policy adopted by the Annual General Meeting 28 May 2021, the Board of Directors of PCI Biotech Holding ASA (“PCI Biotech”) has awarded a total of 485,000 share options to key employees. Each share option gives the right to subscribe for or acquire one share per option (after PCI Biotech’s choice), at a strike price of NOK 19.41, equal to the volume weighted average share price (VWAP) for the last 5 days of trade prior to the grant date. The share options are granted without consideration and are subject to service based vesting conditions, with a three year vesting term and one third vested each year. The share options are lapsing in Q3 2026. Further details about the share option program are described in PCI Biotech’s remuneration policy, available on https://www.pcibiotech.no/s/PCI-Biotech-Remuneration-Policy-6-May-2021.pdf.
