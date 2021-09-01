Cancel
Environment

Remnants of Ida Could Bring Strong Winds and Chance of Tornadoes to NC Today

By Charlotte Stories
Charlotte Stories
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Ida has wreaked havoc on our coastline after making landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane and the remnants of that storm are now threatening our state. The North Carolina Emergency Management system just sent out the following message, issuing a sever weather warning for most of the state. The threat level is increased on the Eastern-half of our state with potential sever thunderstorms and the potential for tornadoes and damaging winds.

