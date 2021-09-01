CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class cholesterol-lowering medicine Leqvio® ▼(inclisiran)

Agreement follows positive NICE recommendation and commits to deliver Leqvio® (inclisiran) access via a population health management approach identifying eligible patients across England1. Over three years ~300,000 patients at high risk of a second cardiovascular event are expected to be treated with inclisiran, a small interfering RNA therapy administered as...

Illumina, Merck partner on diagnostics for identifying specific cancer mutations

Illumina (NSDQ:ILMN) and Merck today announced a partnership to develop diagnostics for identifying certain genetic mutations. The partnership aims to develop and commercialize tests that identify genetic mutations used in the assessment of homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), leveraging Illumina’s TruSight Oncology 500 (TSO 500) content, enabling what the companies tout as the most comprehensive genomic profiling assays in a single worfklow.
Global Neuromonitoring Devices Market was Valued at US$ 7022.33 Mn in 2020 due to Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Diseases

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust growth forecast for the global neuromonitoring devices market during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). In its newly released report, AMI anticipates that the market will grow at 6.8% as advancement in technology are rapidly leading the market towards growth. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US$ 7022.33 Mn in 2020.
FDA grants fast track status to Novartis’ LNA043 for knee osteoarthritis

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted fast track designation to Novartis’ LNA043 to treat osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee. Fast-track status aids in developing and accelerating the review of therapies for the treatment of serious ailments and to meet unmet medical needs. Being developed as a potential...
Novartis Halts Kidney Transplant Drug Study

Novartis announced that after conducting an interim analysis from its CIRRUS-1 trial of CFZ533 (iscalimab), it is discontinuing the trial in kidney transplant patients. The drug is dosed with tacrolimus and other immunosuppressive therapies to prevent organ rejection. The company indicated the drug would continue to be developed to treat...
Adamis (ADMP) Begins Dosing in COVID Oral Antiviral Study

ADMP - Free Report) announced that it has initiated a phase II/III study to evaluate Tempol, its investigational oral antiviral, for the treatment of COVID-19. The phase II/III study will enroll approximately 248 adult participants who have tested positive for COVID-19 within five days of study and have at least one co-morbidity that is not life-threatening.
Sentien Biotechnologies Partners with BARDA to Evaluate High Dose Cohort in Phase 1/2 Trial of SBI-101 for Treatment of Acute Kidney Injury Associated with Sepsis

LEXINGTON, Mass. (PRWEB) September 02, 2021. Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel approaches to cell therapy, today announced a partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to evaluate Sentien’s ex vivo cell therapy, SBI-101, in patients suffering from acute kidney injury (AKI) associated with sepsis. This patient population includes COVID-19 patients with sepsis-AKI.
Novartis (NVS) and England’s National Health Service (NHS) Delivering First-In-Class Cholesterol-Lowering Medicine Leqvio to Patients

Novartis (NVS) has just announced that the Swiss-based medicines company “has reached a commercial agreement with the NHS [National Health Service] in England as part of a collaboration to pioneer a first-of-its-kind population health management approach to address elevated LDL-C [low-density lipoprotein] in eligible patients” who suffer from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) in England. Pre-market today, NVS stock saw a small 0.28% gain, reaching $92.65 per share.
Hunter Syndrome Pipeline Analysis - Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Clinical and Non-Clinical Studies | Key Companies includes AVRO Bio, Regenxbio, JCR Pharma, Denali and Others

DelveInsight's Hunter Syndrome Pipeline Insights report provides a comprehensive outlook of the pipeline therapies that are in different clinical and preclinical stages of development, their launch, and how the market is expected to transform in the aftermath across the Hunter Syndrome domain. The Hunter Syndrome Pipeline Analysis report offers a...
Inclisiran: The ‘game-changer’ cholesterol drug to be offered on NHS

The NHS has announced the rollout of a “game-changing” new cholesterol-lowering drug.Inclisiran has been called “life-changing” by health secretary Sajid Javid and has been predicted by NHS England to prevent 55,000 heart attacks and strokes and save 30,000 lives in the next decade.NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said this “world-leading deal for the rollout of Inclisiran will save lives and enable hundreds of thousands of people to benefit from this revolutionary treatment, while also being fair for taxpayers”.“Heart disease is still one of the major killer conditions so it is fantastic that we now have such an effective and convenient...
Novartis signs deal with Britain’s NHS for new cholesterol drug Leqvio

(Reuters) – Novartis AG said on Wednesday it had agreed a deal with Britain’s healthcare service provider for use of the drugmaker’s new anti-cholesterol drug Leqvio, after the country’s healthcare cost agency NICE approved the medicine. The agreement, whose value was not disclosed, will help with wide access to the...
Aplastic Anemia Pipeline: Emerging Therapies And Key Pharma Players Involved By DelveInsight | Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Regen BioPharma, Omidubicel And Others

Aplastic Anemia is a medical condition that damages stem cells in a person’s bone marrow. These cells are responsible for making red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets, which are vital to human health. A rare and serious condition, aplastic anemia can develop at any age. It can occur suddenly, or it can come on slowly and worsen over time. It can be mild or severe. Treatment for aplastic anemia might include medications, blood transfusions or a stem cell transplant, also known as a bone marrow transplant. The most common cause of aplastic anemia is from your immune system attacking the stem cells in your bone marrow. Other factors that can injure bone marrow and affect blood cell production include: Radiation and chemotherapy treatments, exposure to toxic chemicals, use of certain drugs, autoimmune disorders, a viral infection and unknown factors.
EC grants orphan drug status to Novartis’ sabatolimab for MDS treatment

The European Commission (EC) has granted orphan drug designation for Novartis’ drug, sabatolimab (MBG453), to treat myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). An experimental immuno-myeloid treatment, sabatolimab attaches to a new target called TIM-3, which is expressed on immune and leukemic cells and not on regular hematopoietic stem cells. Acting on TIM-3 revives...
Novartis, NHS Finalize 300,000-Patient Deal for New Heart Drug

Novartis AG and England’s National Health Service finalized an agreement that will allow broad access to a new cholesterol-lowering injection and could serve as a template for other medicines and markets. Some 300,000 people with high cholesterol and a history of heart disease will be eligible to take Novartis’s Leqvio...
NHS England to Routinely Offer Novel Cholesterol-lowering Jab

NHS England will be offering a novel cholesterol-lowering injectable drug to hundreds of thousands of patients, following its first ‘population health agreement’ with the drug's manufacturer, Novartis. The novel drug inclisiran, is administered as an injection twice a year and can be used as an adjunct to statins, thereby helping...
Life-saving cholesterol jab recommended on NHS

An expensive but "game-changing" anti-cholesterol drug could soon be offered to hundreds of thousands of people in England and Wales on the NHS. NHS England says inclisiran, given as a twice-a-year injection, could save about 30,000 lives within a decade. It normally costs nearly £2,000 per dose but Novartis, which...

