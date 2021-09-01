Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio using federal money to pay back $1.5B to the feds for unemployment compensation loan

Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio is sending a $1.5 billion check to the federal government to pay off a loan the state took to keep unemployment checks flowing during the pandemic. Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday that paying off the loan will allow Ohio to avoid paying 2.3% interest. The payoff also means Ohio employers won't see increases in their unemployment insurance premiums that would have cost them $650 million over the next three years.

www.dispatch.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Feds#The Columbus Dispatch#Cincinnati Enquirer#Akron Beacon Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
ABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy