Ohio using federal money to pay back $1.5B to the feds for unemployment compensation loan
Ohio is sending a $1.5 billion check to the federal government to pay off a loan the state took to keep unemployment checks flowing during the pandemic. Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday that paying off the loan will allow Ohio to avoid paying 2.3% interest. The payoff also means Ohio employers won't see increases in their unemployment insurance premiums that would have cost them $650 million over the next three years.www.dispatch.com
