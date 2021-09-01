What Makes Rodin’s The Thinker a Great Sculpture: An Introduction to Rodin Life, Craft & Iconic Work

The following article was written by Diana Bolander, Assistant Director/Curator at the Rahr-West Art Museum for the Art Forward Series. Art, like everything else in life, is not produced in a vacuum. All artists are influenced by other artists, styles, and the world around them. Local artists participating in this year’s Members and County Exhibition at the Rahr-West Art Museum are notably wide-ranging in methods and inspiration. Looking around the 144 works in the gallery, visitors will see the influence of many artists. I experienced one of the joys of being a curator as I hung this exhibition in seeing the connections between local pieces and works from the Rahr-West’s collection. I checked in with the artists to find out more about how the convergences aligned with artists they identify as influences.