Lycored launches high concentration of vitamin D3
Lycored has introduced a high concentration vitamin D3 that can be easily paired with other vitamins and minerals. Lycored (Branchburg, NJ) launched a concentrated vitamin D3, Capsudar D3 1000E, which delivers 1 million IU/g of vitamin D3. This ultra-high concentration (2.5% of pure vitamin D3) frees up space for other vitamins, minerals, and actives. The solution uses Capsudar, Lycored’s precision microencapsulation technology, which turns ingredients into stabile powders that remain viable throughout the rigors of processing, packaging and storage. A core of calcium phosphate is spray-coated with a layer of vitamin D3, and both are surrounded by a protective outside layer.www.nutritionaloutlook.com
