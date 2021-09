On taking the job and getting promoted... I go Sunderland who were bottom of the Championship and we get promoted. That’s down to the players, the players done brilliant. I got good backing, good recruitment. We stay up in the Premier League and I see managers now when they stay up and they’re getting carried around the pitch. I remember in the dressing room and I was still a bit agitated thinking we could’ve done better and the season I left we were averaging a point a game I think and I think we were in the quarter finals of the League Cup; but I was still agitated.