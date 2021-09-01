CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Ida Relief

By Clifton Brown
baltimoreravens.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, and with the city feeling the impact of Hurricane Ida, the organization has offered its support. The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Ravens are donating $1 million to support Hurricane Ida relief funds in New Orleans and the surrounding Louisiana area. The donation will assist The Greater New Orleans Foundation, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the American Red Cross.

www.baltimoreravens.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ida#49ers#American Football#Charity#Super Bowl Xlvii#The American Red Cross#The New Orleans Saints#Stephen Renee Bisciotti
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
NFLInternational Business Times

Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Le’Veon Bell News

On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell has a new home. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers running back is headed back to the AFC North to play for one of the Steelers rivals: the Baltimore Ravens. The news comes just one day after the Ravens worked out the 29-year-old.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Players’ union to NFL: You’re about to screw up the season

The curtain rises on the 2021 NFL regular season on Thursday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys. But COVID-19 looms as a potential threat to the 17-game schedule. Want to bet on the NFL?. Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter is the president of the NFL Players Association....
NFLYardbarker

Source: Texans Add Standout NFC East CB Jimmy Moreland

- The Houston Texans were awarded cornerback Jimmy Moreland off waivers from the Washington Football Team, according to a league source. Moreland is healthy and ready to go, per a source. He is due base salaries of $850,000 and $765,000 over the next two seasons. Moreland was waived-injured with a...
EnvironmentBHG

How to Help After Hurricane Ida

Sixteen years to the day that Hurricane Katrina struck, the Gulf Coast was once again under assault from Mother Nature as Hurricane Ida made landfall as a category 4 storm Sunday. The damage is catastrophic and widespread across much of Louisiana and Gulf Coast region both from flooding and wind clocking over 100 MPH in many places. Our neighbors will need our help for some time to come. Much of the state is without power and running water but the helpers are already on the ground. Many nonprofit organizations that we are used to seeing respond to natural disasters were in place ahead of the storm and more are on the way to help the people of Louisiana. Southern Living will provide you with vetted organizations where you can safely donate to this vital relief work. We will add to the list as more groups mobilize.
NFLkiss951.com

Panthers Owner David Tepper Donated $1 Million To Ida Relief

David Tepper, Carolina Panthers owner and his wife Nicole Tepper stepped up and donated $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief. According to the NFL, the money will go to assist local relief efforts in New Orleans following the devastating storm. Donations of $1 were also made by Gayle Benson owner of the New Orleans Saints, Arthur Blank of the Atlanta Falcons, the NFL Foundation, and the Baltimore Ravens Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation.
Charitiesgratefulweb.com

Disco Donnie Presents Donates $25,000 to Americares for Hurricane Ida Relief

Continuing its long-standing tradition of giving back to the communities which support live events, Disco Donnie Presents (DDP) announced a $25,000 donation to Americares for Hurricane Ida Relief. The sentiment behind the donation is dear to DDP, as New Orleans is Disco Donnie’s hometown and where he got his start as the rave king in the early 1990s.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

News & Notes: Ravens Have Immediate 'Big Expectations' for Odafe Oweh

When the Ravens drafted Odafe Oweh in the first round, the buzzword was "project." He came with extremely rare physical traits, but the trade-off (and why he was still available at pick No. 31) was he got a late start to football and his technique was still a bit raw. He didn't have any sacks in his final year of college.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Ravens Re-Sign Veteran Pernell McPhee

The Ravens have re-signed veteran outside linebacker Pernell McPhee two days after releasing him, following some roster maneuvering. Baltimore kept wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin on the original 53-man roster so they could be placed on injured reserve and return following three games. To do that, the Ravens had to cut some vested veterans that wouldn't need to pass through waivers.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

After Hard But Rewarding Camp, Daelin Hayes Looks to Make Impact

Daelin Hayes pulled no punches describing his first training camp with the Ravens. "That was the hardest six weeks of my life," Hayes said. "I'll keep it honest with y'all." The demanding camp didn't break Hayes. In fact he flourished, showing his potential to be an impact rookie as a fifth-round pick at outside linebacker.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

Cover Story - Once A Raven

Earlier this summer, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh pulled aside Jameel McClain, the former Baltimore linebacker who now works in the team's front office. "When you get a chance, give DeAngelo Tyson a call," Harbaugh said. In his job as Director of Player Engagement, McClain mostly helps current Ravens navigate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy