Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Ida Relief

Sixteen years to the day that Hurricane Katrina struck, the Gulf Coast was once again under assault from Mother Nature as Hurricane Ida made landfall as a category 4 storm Sunday. The damage is catastrophic and widespread across much of Louisiana and Gulf Coast region both from flooding and wind clocking over 100 MPH in many places. Our neighbors will need our help for some time to come. Much of the state is without power and running water but the helpers are already on the ground. Many nonprofit organizations that we are used to seeing respond to natural disasters were in place ahead of the storm and more are on the way to help the people of Louisiana. Southern Living will provide you with vetted organizations where you can safely donate to this vital relief work. We will add to the list as more groups mobilize.