Ravens, Bisciotti Foundation Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Ida Relief
The Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, and with the city feeling the impact of Hurricane Ida, the organization has offered its support. The Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation and the Ravens are donating $1 million to support Hurricane Ida relief funds in New Orleans and the surrounding Louisiana area. The donation will assist The Greater New Orleans Foundation, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the American Red Cross.www.baltimoreravens.com
